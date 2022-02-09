Outlook on the Collagen Drinks Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Drinks Market by End User, Packaging Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Collagen is a rich protein that is obtained from human bones, skin, hair, muscles, nails, and also found in the connective tissues of animal foods. Chicken and pork skin are the major sources of collagen. It also obtained from bone broth, which is usually made by boiling the bones of animals. Collagen drinks are made up of collagen and other nutritional ingredients with collagen contributing majorly. They are supplements provided in liquid form to restore plumpness and suppleness to aging faces. Collagen drinks were first invented in Japan aiming at achieving healthier skin.



Collagen drinks are considered and used as substitute for wrinkle fillers and lip injections. Use of collagen derived mainly from chicken, bovine sauces, and fish is increasing in beauty drinks since the last few years. Collagen drinks are usually preferred over collagen injections as they are found to support the entire body by supporting body's connective tissues. Consumers also use RTD collagen drinks powder which can be mixed with beverage such as juice, tea, and coffee to rejuvenate the skin. Peptide that is obtained from collagen drinks stay in the body for a longer time, which encourages collagen producers in body such as fibroblast in rejuvenating skin.



Collagen drinks are getting popular and being tried into different industries which in turn increase their demand. Cosmetic industry is experiencing growth. As of 2020, collagen drinks were majorly used in the cosmetic industry; however, collagen infused drinks are newly invented in the nutraceutical industry. Cosmetic industry is observing increase in the use of collagen based beauty drinks to help neutralize the skin. Nutraceutical industry can be considered as its latest application area and consumers are trying collagen drinks as energy boosters and to stay refreshed.



The demand for health supplements and beauty drinks has increased multifold, owing to consumer preference toward healthy living. The surge in trend of consuming highly nutritious food has encouraged people to consume healthy food & beverage products. Collagen drinks are the latest addition in nutraceutical and healthy drinks and consumers are eager to try this new drink. This factor boosts the growth of the global collagen drinks market. A large number of people have adopted a vegan lifestyle as it is said to have health benefits such as cancer prevention, weight loss, increased energy levels, and more. The adoption of veganism has a bad effect on the sales of animal products. It has been one of the major restraints for the nutraceuticals industry and collagen drinks market.



The rise in desire of consumers for leading active lifestyle, maintaining mobility, and remaining healthy, and maintaining beauty at all ages drives their concern toward the awareness of joints, bone health, and skin beauty care. This encourages them to seek for drinks and supplements made from natural ingredients that can provide them with essential nutrients for their body and skin. Therefore, this factor encourages its adoption among the manufacturers of beauty drinks.



The collagen drinks market is segmented on the basis of end user, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of end user the market is divided into male and female. On the basis of packaging type the market is sub segmented in glass bottle and plastic bottle types. On the basis of distribution channel the market can be bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, online sales channels, and others. On the regional outlook basis, the market is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major market players operating in the collagen drinks market are Shiseido Company Limited, AmorePacific Corporation, Asterism Healthcare, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co, Bauer Nutrition, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co, Kinohimitsu, Heivy, TCI Co. Ltd., ATP CO.LTD, and Wel-Bloom Bio-Tech Corporation.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global collagen drinks market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



CHAPTER 2: Executive summary



CHAPTER 3: MARKET Overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factor

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Expanding F&B industry

3.5.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and growing demand for good-for-you products

3.5.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse

3.5.2.2. Adoption of veganism

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing awareness about collagen drinks

3.6. COVID-19 Impact and analysis on collaged drinks market



CHAPTER 4: Global COLLAGEN DRINKS MARKET, BY END USER

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Male

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Female

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: Global COLLAGEN DRINKS MARKET, BY PACKAGING TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. GLASS BOTTLE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. PLASTIC BOTTLE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: Global COLLAGEN DRINKS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. SUPERMARKETS/HYPERMARKETS

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. PHARMACIES

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. ONLINE SALES CHANNEL

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. OTHERS

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: Collagen drinks market, BY Region



CHAPTER 8: Competition Landscape

8.1. Competitive dashboard

8.2. Competitive heat map

8.3. Key developments

8.3.1. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: Company profiles

9.1. AMORE PACIFIC CORPORATION

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. Asterism Healthcare

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.3. ATP CO. LTD

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. Bauer Nutrition

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.5. Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Heivy

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Kinohimitsu

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. TCI Co, Ltd

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.10. WEL-BLOOM BIO-TECH CORPORATION

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

