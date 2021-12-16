Outlook on the Critical and Chronic Care Products Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Piramal, Mylan and Convatec Among Others

Dec 16, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical and Chronic Care Products Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Critical and Chronic Care Products from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Critical and Chronic Care Products as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Others
Types Segment:
- Surgical
- Pediatric
- Psychiatric
- Others
Companies Covered:
- Piramal
- Mylan
- Convatec
- Novartis
- GE Healthcare
- Abbott
- Plunkett's Health Care
- Sproxil
- Safaricom
- Dexcom
- Walgreens
- Baxter International
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Critical and Chronic Care Products by Region
8.2 Import of Critical and Chronic Care Products by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Critical and Chronic Care Products Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
9.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Critical and Chronic Care Products Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
10.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Critical and Chronic Care Products Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
11.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Critical and Chronic Care Products Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
12.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Critical and Chronic Care Products Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
13.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Critical and Chronic Care Products Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size
14.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Size Forecast
15.2 Critical and Chronic Care Products Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Piramal
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Piramal
16.1.4 Piramal Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Mylan
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Mylan
16.2.4 Mylan Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Convatec
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Convatec
16.3.4 Convatec Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Novartis
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Novartis
16.4.4 Novartis Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 GE Healthcare
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of GE Healthcare
16.5.4 GE Healthcare Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Abbott
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Abbott
16.6.4 Abbott Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Plunkett's Health Care
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Plunkett's Health Care
16.7.4 Plunkett's Health Care Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Sproxil
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Sproxil
16.8.4 Sproxil Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Safaricom
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Safaricom
16.9.4 Safaricom Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Dexcom
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Dexcom
16.10.4 Dexcom Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Walgreens
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Walgreens
16.11.4 Walgreens Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Baxter International
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Critical and Chronic Care Products Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Baxter International
16.12.4 Baxter International Critical and Chronic Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qevpro
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article