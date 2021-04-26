Outlook on the Green Building Materials Global Market to 2026 - by Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green building materials market is currently being catalysed by a growing demand for structures with low greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the reduced operational and maintenance costs provided by the construction of new green buildings due to less energy consumption is further stimulating the demand for these materials. According to the latest report by the publisher, titled "Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global green building materials market reached a value of US$ 299 Billion in 2020.



Green Building Materials refer to materials which enhance the sustainability and efficiency of a building structure in terms of design, construction, maintenance and renovation. These materials are derived from renewable waste products and are highly energy efficient. Some of the popular materials used in the construction of green buildings are bamboo, hempcrete, straw bales, mycelium, wood, rammed earth, timbercrete, grasscrete, recycled plastic, etc. Over the past few years, Green Building Materials have been widely utilized in various construction activities as they reduce environmental impact associated with installation, transportation, fabrication, processing, disposal and recycling of building materials.



Additionally, the rising adoption of green buildings due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the health and environment hazards of carbon emission has resulted in fostering the growth of the market worldwide. Moreover, the favourable policies and initiatives offered by various governments, particularly in the developed nations, to encourage green construction is further giving impetus to the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global green building materials market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2021-2026.



Market Summary:



Market Breakup by Application:

Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others

On the basis of application, insulation accounts for the largest market share followed by roofing, framing, interior finishing, exterior siding and others.



Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, holding the majority of the market share.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Alumasc Group Plc, Bauder Limited, Binderholz GmbH, CertainTeed Corporation, RedBuilt, LLC, PPG Industries, DuPont, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lafarge, BASF SE, Owens Corning and National Fiber.



This report provides a deep insight into the global green building materials market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the green building materials industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global green building materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global green building materisla market?

What are the major applications?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global green building materials industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global green building materials industry?

What is the structure of the global green building materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global green building materials industry?

How are green building materials manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Green Building Materials Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Margin Analysis

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Marketing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Insulation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Roofing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Framing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Interior Finishing

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Exterior Siding

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Europe

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Green Building Materials Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Raw Material Requirements

8.3 Manufacturing Process

8.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Alumasc Group Plc

9.3.2 Bauder Limited

9.3.3 Binderholz GmbH

9.3.4 CertainTeed Corporation

9.3.5 RedBuilt, LLC

9.3.6 PPG Industries

9.3.7 DuPont

9.3.8 Forbo International SA

9.3.9 Interface Inc.

9.3.10 Kingspan Group plc

9.3.11 Lafarge

9.3.12 BASF SE

9.3.13 Owens Corning

9.3.14 National Fiber



