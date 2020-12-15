Outlook on the Hemostats Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemostats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemostats market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Hemostats are used to compress blood vessels and prevent the flow of blood or other fluids. They are generally used in adjunct to surgical procedures to manage bleeding. Hemostatic agents offer various benefits, including decreased wound healing and operative time, better management of anticoagulated patients, and reduction in the patient recovery period. A wide range of surgical hemostatic agents is available in the market that varies widely in their composition, cost, immunogenicity, mechanism of action, application and adherence.



On account of the significant rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders, cesarean deliveries, fatal injuries and major organ surgeries, there has been an increasing demand for hemostats. These agents help prevent blood loss during surgical procedures, particularly for nonanatomic and sensitive structures, and among patients with hemostatic abnormalities. Besides this, their use helps in lowering the cost of the procedure, which has led to their rapid adoption among healthcare professionals. Moreover, with technological advancements, leading manufacturers have developed absorbable adjunctive hemostats that help professionals to control disruptive bleeding more efficiently as compared to traditional methods.



Additionally, they are utilizing nano- and micro-materials for treating uncontrolled hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Market players have also introduced advanced laparoscopic hemostats designed to enhance the quality of surgical operations and allow for less invasive procedures. Along with these developments, improvements in healthcare facilities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to launch new products, are providing a positive impact on the industry. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hemostats market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arch Therapeutics Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell, C. R. Bard Inc., GELITA MEDICAL GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated and Z-Medica LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hemostats market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hemostats market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global hemostats market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hemostats Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Thrombin Based

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Combination Based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Gelatin Based

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Collagen Based

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Orthopedic Surgery

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 General Surgery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Neurological Surgery

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Cardiovascular Surgery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Reconstructive Surgery

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Gynecological Surgery

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Formulation

8.1 Matrix and Gel Hemostats

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Sheet and Pad Hemostats

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sponge Hemostats

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Powder Hemostats

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Arch Therapeutics Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesell

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 C. R. Bard Inc. (BD)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 GELITA MEDICAL GmbH

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Stryker Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Teleflex Incorporated

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Z-Medica LLC

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



