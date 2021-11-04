Outlook on the Microbial Air Sampler Global Market to 2028 - Increase in Industrial Activities in Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbial Air Sampler Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Collection Technique, Connectivity, End Users, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 227.69 million in 2021 to US$ 402.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as growing usage of microbial air samplers in combating COVID-19 and increasing cases of food contamination by microbes. However, the concerns of high capital investment for setting up advanced labs hinders the market growth.



Nearly 50 million COVID-19 confirmed cases have already been reported worldwide, with over a million deaths, according to world health organization (WHO) in 2020. SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA has been detected in airborne material collected by air samplers positioned distal to COVID-19 patients. It has also been reported that microbial air sampling had a useful role in the etiologic agent of many bacterial respiratory infections. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, technological applications and initiatives are developing to curb the spread of the disease. Anderson bioaerosol sampler was developed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) for sampling and identification of culturable microorganisms in workplaces.

A field guide for detecting biological agents in environments has also been recommended by the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA). Even if people return to normalcy, there will remain a risk of infection. The safe reopening of public spaces such as schools and restaurants will require effective environmental air monitoring technology. Such methods will also help in the understanding and preventing infection among healthcare workers in hospitals. To combat disease spread, early warning, detection, or identification of air contamination are important. Many diseases caused by biological agents are highly contagious, and infected persons continue to spread the disease during this time lag, thereby increasing the disease's reach. All the aforementioned factors driving the microbial air samplers market.



Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest market for microbial air sampler. The market growth in Asia Pacific is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing cases of COVID-19 and increasing cases of other respiratory diseases. However, the concerns of high cost of microbial air sampler products may hinders the market growth in Asia Pacific.



Aerosol Devices Inc., ORUM INTERNATIONAL, Aquaria Srl, Cantium Scientific Limited, Cherwell Laboratories, Multitech Enviro Analytical LLP, Spectrex Corp., Munro Instruments Limited, MERCK KGaA, and bioMerieux SA are among the leading companies operating in the microbial air sampler market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgy0x8

