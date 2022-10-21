Outlook on the Passenger Security Equipment Global Market to 2030 - Rising Global Political Tensions are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Security Equipment Market By Offering, By Transport Infrastructure, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the passenger security equipment market was valued at $58.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $132.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Passenger security equipment is used to protect passengers from any danger, crime, and other hazards. Increase in terrorist operations following the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. spurred national, regional governments, and public-private organizations to invest in transportation infrastructure security solutions to ensure passenger security during travel.

Prominent passenger security equipment typically includes metal detector systems, baggage inspection systems, video surveillance, intrusion detection and prevention systems, fire safety and detection systems, and people scanning systems.



Growth in global political tension and the fear of terrorist attacks are signaling significant growth opportunities for future of the global passenger security equipment market. In addition, the aviation industry getting back on track post a pandemic is positively impacting growth of the passenger security equipment market.

However, the potential of abuse of passenger security equipment with unconstitutional or biased searching hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in government initiatives and automation trends are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the passenger security equipment industry during the forecast period.



The global passenger security equipment market is segmented on the basis of offering, transport infrastructure, type, and region. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into equipment and services. On the basis of transport infrastructure, the market is divided into airports, train stations, bus stations, and seaports.

Depending on type, the market is classified into baggage inspection system, explosive detection system, video surveillance system, intrusion detection & prevention system, fire safety & detection system, people screening system, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global passenger security equipment market is dominated by key players such as Autoclear, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Rapiscan Systems, SITA, Simens AG, and Smiths Group plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the passenger security equipment market forecast from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing passenger security equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the passenger security equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global passenger security market analysis.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global passenger security equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

