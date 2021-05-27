Outlook on the Security Services Global Market to 2025 - Increase in Crime Rate and Threats is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global security Services market by value, by type, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the security services market, including the following regions: Asia (India & Rest of Asia), Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global security services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global security services market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some security services market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the security services market - Securitas AB, G4S plc, Warburg Pincus, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (Allied Universal), and Secom Co., Ltd. - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage

Asia

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Security Services: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose of Providing Security Services

2.1.2 Need for the Security Services

2.1.3 Security Services: Sub-categories

2.2 Security Services Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Security Services Segmentation by Type

2.2.2 Security Services Segmentation by End-user



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Security Services Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Security Services Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Security Services Market by Type (Guard Services, Cash-in-transit and Related Services and Others)

3.1.3 Global Security Services Market by Region (Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Security Services Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Guard Security Services Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Cash-in-transit and Related Security Services Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Other Security Services Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Security Services Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Security Services Market by Region

4.1.3 India Security Services Market by Value

4.1.4 Rest of Asia Security Services Market by Value

4.2 Europe Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Security Services Market by Value

4.3 North America Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Security Services Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Security Services Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Security Services Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Security Services Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Number of ATMs

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Increase in Crime Rate and Threats

5.1.4 Rising Level of Economic Activity

5.1.5 Growth in the Building Construction

5.1.6 Surging Industrial Activities

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Lack of Quality Manpower

5.2.2 Problems in Acquiring Arms Licensing

5.2.3 Lack of Efficient Management

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Like Building of Smart Cities

5.3.2 Increasing Concern for Personal & Public Safety

5.3.3 Technologically Advanced Security Systems

5.3.4 Rise in the Number of Public Events

5.3.5 Growing Use of Drones and Robots for Security Purposes



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Security Services Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Security Services Players by Market Share

6.3 Global Security Services Market Players by Service Area

6.4 Global Security Services Market Players by Key Operating Metrics

6.5 Global Security Services Market Players by Revenue CAGR



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Securitas AB

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 G4S plc

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Warburg Pincus, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (Allied Universal)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy

7.4 Secom Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j89qub



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

