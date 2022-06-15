Outlook on the Yeast Beta-glucan Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Cargill, Lesaffre and Kerry Group Among Others

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast Beta-glucan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global yeast beta-glucan market size is expected to reach USD 353.9 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Immune-boosting properties associated with the product are likely to open numerous opportunities for the product growth in applications including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. Yeast beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that binds with immune cells and improves immune responses within the body. Yeast beta-glucan has been considered to be a valuable food ingredient owing to numerous health benefits such as its ability to reduce upper respiratory tract infections, help reduce cholesterol, and improve gut health.



Saccharomyces boulardii, which is a strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (baker's yeast), is effective for the treatment or prevention of various gastrointestinal (GI) problems, including a few different forms of diarrhea such as diarrhea associated with antibiotics, traveler's diarrhea, and acute and persistent diarrhea. Yeast-based probiotic strain often finds application in animal feed owing to its low cost. The rise in upper respiratory tract infections, which reached 17.2 billion in 2019 in the U.S., has increased the emphasis on immunity-boosting medication and supplements such as yeast beta-glucan in the U.S., propelling the growth of the market in the country.



Furthermore, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumers are becoming more concerned about their health and immunity, which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth. The majority of the players operating in the market are focusing more on their supply chain and global distribution network in order to meet the increasing product demand in various application industries across the globe.



Yeast Beta-glucan Market Report Highlights

The animal feed application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of its ability to enhance growth and immunity

The food and beverages application segment held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to rapid R&D and production-related investments in the sector

The personal care and cosmetics application segment is expected to expand at a volume-based CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to its rising demand for manufacturing toners, conditioners, and skin moisturizers

The market is driven by strong application-based research and development, thus key players operating in the global market such as Cargill, Incorporated, and Lesaffre are expected to put more emphasis on R&D activities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Yeast Beta Glucan Market: Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.1.1 Yest Beta Glucan Market

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.1.2.1 Probiotics Market

3.2 Yeast Beta Glucan Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3 Manufacturing Trends

3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.5 Technology Overview

3.6 Wet Extraction Method

3.6.1 Enzyme extraction:

3.6.2 Hot water

3.7 Regulation Overview

3.7.1 Product Classification Codes

3.7.2 Standard & Compliances

3.7.3 Safety

3.8 Yeast Beta Glucan Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.1.1 Increasing Demand for immunity-boosting medicines

3.8.1.2 Rising awareness of functional food benefits

3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.2.1 High Ingredient Development Cost And Stringent Government Regulations

3.8.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Yeast Beta-Glucan Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's Analysis

3.9.1.1 Supplier Power

3.9.1.2 Buyer Power

3.9.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.9.1.4 Threat OF New Entrants

3.9.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.9.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.9.2.1 Political

3.9.2.2 Economic

3.9.2.3 Social

3.9.2.4 Technological

3.9.2.5 Environmental

3.9.2.6 Legal

3.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global GDP

3.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Yeast beta-glucan Market



Chapter 4 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Food & Beverages

4.3.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates And Forecasts In Food & Beverages, 2017-2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

4.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.4.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Personal Care & Cosmetics, 2017-2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

4.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Pharmaceuticals, 2017-2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

4.6 Animal Feed

4.6.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Animal Feed, 2017-2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Global Yeast Beta-Glucan Market Estimates And Forecasts, In Other Applications, 2017-2030 (Ton) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Yeast Beta-Glucan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

6.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List of Key Distributors and channel partners

6.4 Company Market Ranking Analysis, 2021

6.5 Public Companies

6.5.1 Company Market Position Analysis

6.5.2 Market Differentiators

6.6 Private Companies

6.6.1 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

6.6.2 Geographical Presence Analysis

6.6.3 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cargill, Incorporated

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2 Lesaffre

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Product Benchmarking

7.3 EMD Millipore (Merck KGaA)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.4 Biorigin

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Product Benchmarking

7.5 Kerry Group plc

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial performance

7.5.3 Product Benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.6 Lallemand, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Product Benchmarking

7.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

7.7 Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Product Benchmarking

7.8 VW-Ingredients

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Product Benchmarking

7.9 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Product Benchmarking

7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.10 Leiber

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Product Benchmarking

7.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

