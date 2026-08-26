Outperform Institute and SkyGeni Partner to Engineer Predictable Revenue Growth

New alliance pairs revenue operating-system design with Explainable AI, helping B2B revenue leaders detect risk earlier and deliver predictable, efficient growth

ST. LOUIS and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outperform Institute and SkyGeni, the Explainable AI Revenue De-Risking platform, today announced a strategic partnership giving B2B revenue organizations a single path from strategy to execution. The offering pairs a disciplined operating system for running revenue with an intelligence layer that surfaces risk while leaders can still act.

The partnership targets four outcomes boards and CEOs consistently prioritize: pipeline quality, forecast accuracy, win rates and rep productivity. The goal is to shorten the distance between signal and decision, so leaders course-correct mid-quarter instead of explaining a miss.

Both companies believe revenue inconsistency is usually a systems problem, not a talent problem. Outperform Institute installs the revenue operating system. SkyGeni instruments it with continuous, explainable intelligence.

"Most companies don't lack talent, they lack an engineered sales system," said Brian Taylor, CEO of Outperform Institute. "We install the operating discipline that connects strategy, leadership, execution and performance management. SkyGeni brings the instrumentation, so leaders can see where the system is underperforming and measure whether their changes are working. That's how predictable growth becomes something you engineer rather than hope for."

"Revenue misses often get diagnosed as forecasting problems, when the real causes started earlier, in pipeline creation, conversion and execution," said Sankar Sundaresan, Founder and CEO of SkyGeni. "The forecast is a thermometer. When the quarter runs a fever, arguing with it doesn't change the outcome. SkyGeni surfaces the conditions developing early enough to act, and Outperform Institute turns that intelligence into changed behavior."

Outperform Institute will integrate SkyGeni into its client engagements, connecting recommendations to the evidence behind them and measuring progress against revenue outcomes rather than activity alone. The companies will also collaborate on joint research, roundtables and content for CEOs, CROs, CFOs and RevOps leaders.

Engagements are available immediately.

About Outperform Institute

Outperform Institute helps organizations engineer sales performance through disciplined revenue operating systems, connecting strategy, leadership, execution and performance management into a scalable architecture built for consistent results. Its team brings more than 60 years of combined executive sales and marketing leadership, experience building organizations responsible for over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, and has partnered with more than 150 companies and trained over 10,000 sales professionals.

Learn more at www.outperforminstitute.com.

About SkyGeni

SkyGeni is the Explainable AI Revenue De-Risking platform that helps B2B revenue leaders identify revenue risk early enough to course-correct. Fast-growing PE- and VC-backed technology companies use SkyGeni to pressure-test their multi-quarter plan and walk into board conversations with evidence, not opinion. SkyGeni's autonomous AI agents unify CRM, conversational intelligence and enablement data to surface conversion and coverage risk before it reaches the forecast, with the reasoning behind each insight.

Learn more at www.skygeni.com.

Media Contacts

Outperform Institute

Brian Taylor | [email protected] | 314-306-9069

SkyGeni

Sankar Sundaresan | [email protected]

SOURCE Outperform Institute