OVATION TV PARTNERS WITH SPECTRUM FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARDS

Ovation to Award $100,000 to 10 Arts and Cultural Organizations in Spectrum Markets Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovation TV, America's premier arts network, and partner Spectrum announced today the recipients of the 2025-2026 Stand For The Arts Awards, which recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative began in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 90 awards totaling $900,000 towards arts education. This year, 10 organizations will receive support in Spectrum markets across the country.

Ovation TV and Spectrum

Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: their support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible community spaces for creative expression.

"Ovation TV is dedicated to uplifting community-based arts organizations that inspire creativity and expand access," said Sol Doten, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategy, Ovation TV. "This year's honorees represent extraordinary commitments to education, cultural preservation and artistic expression, and we are proud to stand with Spectrum in supporting their impact."

This year's awardees represent a diverse range of organizations using the arts to strengthen and enrich their communities. The Winter Park Playhouse in Florida exemplifies the impact of arts in the South by providing professional musical theater productions and education programs that bring high-quality performance experiences to audiences of all ages. In the Northeast, Auburn Public Theater in Auburn, New York enriches its community through accessible live performances, cinema, arts education and cultural events that bring people together. The Louisville Orchestra in Kentucky continues to innovate through bold performances, youth programs and neighborhood residencies designed to make orchestral music accessible to everyone, representing the Midwest's commitment to artistic inclusion. And in the West, The Holland Project in Reno, Nevada empowers young artists through accessible all-ages programming that nurtures creativity and emerging talent. All 10 organizations honored reflect the vital role the arts play in communities across every region of the country.

"Local arts organizations make a lasting difference in the communities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs at Spectrum. "Through our continued support of Ovation's Stand For The Arts Awards, we recognize the organizations and leaders expanding access to creative expression and cultural experiences across the country. These investments enrich neighborhoods and connect people in meaningful ways – which is at the core of what Spectrum does."

Along with a Stand For The Arts award, each organization will receive a $10,000 contribution to support their efforts. The Spectrum markets and the arts organizations being recognized are:

Winter Park, FL: The Winter Park Playhouse

Loudon, TN: Loudon County Concert Band

Louisville, KY: Louisville Orchestra

Rochester, MN: Rochester Art Center

Sheboygan, WI: John Michael Kohler Arts Center

New York City, NY: Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling

Auburn, NY: Auburn Public Theater

Reno, NV: The Holland Project

Oahu, HI: Hawai'i Youth Symphony

Telluride, CO: Sheridan Arts Foundation

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at www.ovationtv.com/standforthearts.

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of and The Sound of New York. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Charter/Spectrum and Verizon FiOS. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and OvationTV.com.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Ovation TV