Ovato Introduces Its "Full Circle Rewards Ecosystem" for The Real World with Its Digital Currency - Changing The Way Merchants and Shoppers Do Everyday Transactions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovato (Symbol: OVATO), a digital currency, operated by Bitovation Corp, aimed at helping local merchants with a compelling rewards platform that gets their customers coming back while providing shoppers a brand new way of getting deals while earning and storing value. Additionally, Ovato helps users compound earnings by joining the ecosystem and earning coins from a variety of activities from sharing the ecosystem to promoting deals on social media. The Ovato platform allows merchants to post and monitor Daily Deals and then reward their customers using Ovato. Additionally, merchants earn additional revenue by earning rewards themselves by onboarding users... To help the ecosystem continually grow all users are invited to join the Ovato Influencer program. A unique program offered to anyone from a professional influencer to an individual who has a network of merchants and like minded people.

The "Full Circle" Approach

The Ovato ecosystem has created a unique approach to help and restore a level playing field to "Local Merchants" while providing their customers a unique way to incentivize patrons to visit more often and promote the merchant. We call this the Full Circle whereby users are first onboarded by merchants and then attracted to the same and other liked minded merchants with incentives and daily deals while keeping the full circle economy.

Why is Ovato Better for Merchants

Simply put merchants love Ovato because they make more money. Ovato gives merchants the tools and benefits that traditionally have only been available to big enterprise. Putting the power back into the highly fragmented "Local" Business all built on the blockchain for their security and peace of mind. In recent history "Local" has been under attack from a variety of fronts that have challenged the way that local community shopping has been done and potentially changing local and municipal communities forever. Ovato eliminates these fractures and inefficiencies and helps merchants with a whole new way of doing business.

Why Ovato is great for Users

For users we create a new and unique way of storing value. Users earn Ovato initially as a rewards mechanism where they can discover the benefits of compounding value. Ovato provides a breath of fresh air to the tired old approach of collecting points at one store as a form of loyalty or rewards. Then they discover the growing Ovato merchant network where they can get continuing rewards as well as exclusive Daily Deals that allows users the ability to get unique and compelling "Daily Deals." Additionally, all are also invited to join and become influencers (limited to 10,000) where they earn money onboarding merchants and other users to the Ovato ecosystem.

About Ovato

Ovato (Symbol:OVATO) a digital currency and storage of value for the real world. Ovato helps "Local Merchants" offer their customers a unique and attractive reward while providing a fully integrated "Daily Deal" program for their customers. For users, they initially get a reward that offers a uniquely distinctive reward that is appreciable. Additionally, users get additional benefits and deals offered exclusively at Ovato merchants.

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Website: ovato.com

Symbol: OVATO

Quick Links: https://linktr.ee/Ovato

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: 800-920-1429

SOURCE Bitovation Corp