Over 500 CEOs Issue Joint Statement in Support of Election Integrity: "We're 100% for democracy"

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one week before Election Day, more than 500 CEOs issued a joint statement calling for safe access to the polls for all voters, recognizing election officials as the trusted source for certified results and encouraging patience as officials count every vote. The statement—titled "We're 100% In for democracy"—was coordinated by the nonpartisan business coalition Civic Alliance, and appears across print, digital, radio and outdoor formats from coast to coast. Below is the text of the CEO joint statement issued today:

"We're 100% In for democracy.

(PRNewsfoto/Civic Alliance) 100% In Joint CEO Statement Signatories

Each of our companies is unique. Yet, we are united by these nonpartisan values: Every American has a voice in our democracy. Voting should be safe and accessible to all. Elections should be fair and transparent.

We, the undersigned:

Call for safe access to the polls for all voters.

Recognize state and local election officials as the trusted source for certified results.

Encourage patience as officials count every vote.

America's democracy is strong. Our strength lies in our people – each with the power to shape our country's future.

We celebrate the record number of Americans who are voting in this election. We thank poll workers, the essential workers for our democracy. And, we reaffirm that election outcomes are determined by the will of voters.

As our country carries out this historic election in the midst of a pandemic, we are confident that America will meet this moment and continue to serve as a beacon of freedom for the world.

Join us. civicalliance.com/100"

About Civic Alliance

Civic Alliance is a growing, nonpartisan business coalition that strengthens our democracy by supporting safe, trusted, and accessible elections and inspiring every American to participate in shaping our country's future. Founded by CAA Foundation and Democracy Works, the Civic Alliance cultivates a community of companies united by a shared belief that an active democracy is good for business and an engaged business community is good for democracy. With its valuable tools, resources, events, and partnerships, the Civic Alliance helps its more than 800 member companies engage their employees and consumers as active participants in civic life. Join us at civicalliance.com.

Contact: Steven Levine

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Civic Alliance