Over the Air Updates Market worth $17.10 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Over the Air Updates Market for Automotive is projected to grow from USD 5.61 billion in 2026 to USD 17.10 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Over the Air Updates Market'

Over the Air Updates Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 5.61 billion

USD 5.61 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 17.10 billion

USD 17.10 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 17.2%

Over the Air Updates Market Trends & Insights:

Commercial Vehicles to Witness Strong OTA Adoption Owing to the Increasing Deployment of Fleet-wide Software Management Solutions.

SOTA Technology Enabling Continuous Software Feature Deployment.

Drivetrain & Body Control Software Driving High Value OTA Deployment.

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The over the air updates market for automotive is expanding across both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as OEMs increasingly deploy remote software updates to reduce recall costs, improve cybersecurity, and continuously enhance vehicle functionality. ICE vehicles account for a significant share of OTA deployments due to their large installed vehicle base and growing integration of connected infotainment, ADAS, telematics, and body control systems. However, the BEV segment is growing as BEVs integrate a higher number of software-controlled functions than conventional vehicles, including battery management, charging control, inverter management, thermal systems, and energy optimization. OEMs increasingly use OTA to refine energy management algorithms, improve charging behavior, enhance battery diagnostics, and deploy new vehicle features throughout the vehicle lifecycle. The growing adoption of centralized vehicle computing and high-performance domain controllers is further increasing OTA deployment across BEV platforms. For instance, Kia released an OTA update for the 2024 and 2025 EV9, remotely updating the vehicle charging management system, vehicle control unit, rear motor control unit, and battery management unit to improve charging and powertrain performance.

Commercial Vehicles to Witness Strong OTA Adoption Owing to the Increasing Deployment of Fleet-wide Software Management Solutions.

The commercial vehicle segment is likely to witness strong growth in the over the air updates market for automotive as fleet operators increasingly rely on remote software deployment to maximize vehicle availability and reduce maintenance downtime. OTA platforms are being used to update telematics control units, powertrain software, battery management systems, ADAS functions, and diagnostic applications across connected truck and bus fleets without interrupting operations. The ability to simultaneously deploy validated software across hundreds of vehicles is becoming a key requirement for logistics, public transport, and freight operators. For instance, Volvo Trucks announced unattended over-the-air software updates for its connected heavy-duty trucks in June 2026, allowing software installation during driver breaks or overnight without taking vehicles out of service. The OTA capability updates critical systems including engine, transmission, and battery management software, improving fleet uptime and reducing unplanned service interruptions.

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SOTA Technology Enabling Continuous Software Feature Deployment.

The SOTA segment is expanding as OEMs increasingly deliver application-level software updates for infotainment, ADAS algorithms, digital cockpit applications, navigation, voice assistants, and connected services without modifying underlying firmware. SOTA enables modular software deployment, allowing individual applications to be updated independently while reducing validation effort and download size. This supports faster feature releases, subscription-based services, and continuous enhancement of the in-vehicle user experience. For instance, Volvo Cars deployed its new Volvo Car UX interface through an OTA update to approximately 2.5 million vehicles across 85 countries, introducing a redesigned infotainment experience and software enhancements without requiring dealership intervention.

Drivetrain & Body Control Software Driving High Value OTA Deployment.

The drivetrain & body control segment is expected to account for a significant market share of over the air updates market for automotive as these domains require continuous firmware optimization to maintain vehicle performance, safety, and regulatory compliance. OTA platforms are increasingly used to update battery management systems, inverter control software, electric drive units, braking controllers, thermal management, body control modules, and vehicle access systems without interrupting vehicle operation. As OEMs consolidate ECUs into centralized and zonal architectures, OTA deployment has become essential for coordinating software updates across interconnected vehicle controllers while reducing recall-related software campaigns and workshop interventions. For instance, Kia released an OTA update for the 2024 and 2025 EV9 in April 2025, remotely updating the VCMS, VCU, Rear MCU, and BMU to enable V2X functionality and improve battery and powertrain performance. Mercedes-Benz uses OTA updates through MB. OSOS to enhance body and comfort functions, including lighting, climate control, and door control modules, without requiring physical servicing.

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Top Companies in Over the Air Updates Market:

The Top Companies in Over the Air Updates Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Airbiquity Inc., Excelfore Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm Technologies.

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