OWC Announces World's First U.2 Carrier Shuttle for 3.5" Drive Bays

With four NVMe SSDs the OWC U2 Shuttle gives you more RAID options than a dual drive enclosure or adapter card. Now you can harness the power of RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, or 10 via your choice of hardware cards or RAID utilities including SoftRAID, the easiest to use, most fully featured software RAID package available. This powerful and intuitive software RAID utility offers maximum volume capacity, optimum drive performance, data protection, or a combination of attributes.

Available preconfigured with OWC's Aura Pro NVMe SSDs, the OWC U2 Shuttle are optimized for the best and longest working life. From running double checks on data and correcting errors to ensuring the uniform use of its flash media, Aura equipped U2 Shuttles are calibrated for endurance as a factory pre-set. You can also add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs to create a custom configuration for your particular need.

OWC U2 Shuttle Highlights

Configurable: Choose from preconfigured solutions or add your own NVMe M.2 2280 SSDs

Easy RAID – Plug and play out of the box or enjoy more RAID variations than traditional dual drive enclosures – up to RAID 10

Compatible: Use with OWC Helios 3S, OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, and the new OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, as well as any computer with U.2 support and an available 3.5" drive bay

Easy swaps: Move between OWC U.2 storage devices as well as PCs, enclosures, and servers

Media workflows: Dramatically lowers production-to-lab shipping costs vs. shipping larger, heavier drives

Secure: Key lock for data security compliance

Worry-free: Up to 1 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

"The OWC U2 Shuttle boldly goes where no drive has gone before," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "It's perfect for media production workflows as it eliminates tedious, time-consuming drive enclosure disassembly or costly fees for shipping an entire enclosure to get a day's shoot to post-production. Just ship the lightweight OWC U2 Shuttle to the post-lab and swap it in quickly and economically."





Pricing & Availability

The OWC U2 Shuttle will be available in January 2021 for $149.99 at MacSales.com.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

