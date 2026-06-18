OWL AI Names Jay Prasad Chief Executive Officer to Scale Vision AI Platform for Sports and Live Media

Josh Gwyther Assumes Role of Advisor

BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OWL AI, the live intelligence layer for sports, media, and live entertainment, today announced the appointment of Jay Prasad as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Prasad succeeds Josh Gwyther, the former Head of AI at Google Cloud, who has been Chief Executive Officer of OWL AI since its launch and will transition into an advisor. Founder and Executive Chairman Jeremy Bloom will continue leading the company's long-term vision, strategy, and board.

Founded by Bloom and launched out of the X Games headquarters in Boulder, Colorado, OWL AI debuted its AI-powered judging platform at the 2025 X Games before raising an $11 million seed round led by S32, with participation from Menlo Ventures, and Susa Ventures.

Since launch, OWL has expanded beyond officiating into a broader live intelligence platform that transforms live video into real-time understanding, decision support, production enhancement, and fan engagement across sports and live media. The company's technology is already being deployed across professional sports properties and national broadcasts, supporting applications ranging from officiating and replay to AI-powered commentary, translation, analytics, and audience experiences.

Prasad joins OWL AI following a career spanning leadership roles across sports, media, data, and AI-powered technology platforms. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Relo Metrics, where he helped scale one of the industry's leading computer vision and sponsorship intelligence platforms. Earlier, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at LiveRamp and was a founding executive at VideoAmp, helping build category-defining measurement and data infrastructure platforms used throughout television, streaming, and digital media.

As CEO, Prasad will lead OWL's strategy, and next phase of growth, focusing on commercial expansion, strategic partnerships, product-market fit, and global deployment of the company's live intelligence platform.

"When we launched Owl AI, our goal wasn't only to remove human error in judged and refereed sports, it was to also build the intelligence layer behind every live sporting event," said Bloom," Jay has spent his career scaling category-defining technology businesses at the intersection of media, data, and AI. He is the right leader to help us bring OWL to leagues, broadcasters, rights holders, and live events around the world."

Added Prasad, "Every live sporting event generates enormous value that today goes uncaptured — in officiating, production, branding, live experiences, and the fan experience. OWL is building the live intelligence layer that captures it: one platform that turns live video into real-time understanding, deployed across every sport it touches. The technology is already proving itself with leagues and broadcasters, and my job is to take it to the world."

"It's been an incredible year building the team, the product and securing our first leagues with OWL. OWLs early success continues to gather the attention of leagues, broadcasters, and sports organizations around the world. As OWL enters its next phase of growth, I'm excited to have Jay scale the business and look forward to keeping the team on the bleeding edge of AI," said Gwyther.

OWL AI's platform transforms live video into real-time intelligence. Its suite of AI agents helps leagues, broadcasters, rights holders, and event operators improve officiating, automate replay and production workflows, enhance broadcasts, power AI-driven analysis and commentary, and create entirely new fan experiences.

The company's long-term vision is to become the foundational intelligence layer powering the next generation of sports, media, and live entertainment experiences worldwide.

About OWL AI

OWL AI is the live intelligence layer for sports, media, and live entertainment. Founded by Olympic champion and entrepreneur Jeremy Bloom, OWL transforms live video into real-time understanding, decision support, and audience engagement.

By combining live video ingestion, multimodal AI, semantic event recognition, officiating intelligence, replay automation, and agentic workflows, OWL enables leagues, broadcasters, rights holders, and event operators to enhance officiating, streamline production, deepen fan engagement, and unlock new monetization opportunities across live experiences.

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Adam Fenton: [email protected]

SOURCE Owl AI, Inc.