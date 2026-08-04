Oxford Capital Group Sells Seven Senior Housing Properties in Ontario, Canada

CHICAGO and TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC, announced the sale of seven senior housing properties located throughout Ontario, Canada. The properties were part of a 15-property Ontario senior housing portfolio acquired by Oxford and its partners in two tranches in 2018 and 2019.

The total purchase consideration for the seven-property sale was $70,750,000 CAD. The properties were acquired by two separate buyers.

Oxford and its partners assembled the Ontario portfolio through the acquisition of 15 senior housing properties totaling approximately 1,100 units. The portfolio was managed by Oxford Living, LLC, Oxford's wholly owned senior housing management subsidiary, in close collaboration with Oxford's Canadian-based operating partners, which maintains dual headquarters in Chicago and Toronto. The remaining seven properties in the portfolio will continue to be managed by Oxford Living.

"This transaction represents another successful investment outcome for Oxford and its investment partners and another important milestone in the evolution of our senior housing platform," said John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Chairman of Oxford Living, LLC. "We are proud of the portfolio we assembled and the operating platform Oxford Living has built in Ontario and the United States. We believe that these properties are well positioned for continued success under their new ownership."

"Oxford Living has focused on providing dependable, comfortable and value-oriented senior housing in attractive Ontario markets, as well as throughout the United States," said Lawrence B. Cummings, President of Oxford Living and Senior Managing Director and Principal of Oxford Capital Group. "We look forward to continuing to manage the remaining properties and to supporting residents, families and team members across the platform."

The 15-property portfolio was assembled through acquisitions completed in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Oxford and its partners acquired nine Ontario retirement communities totaling 648 suites. In 2019, the partners acquired an additional six Ontario communities, bringing the platform to 15 properties with a total of approximately 1,100 units across the province.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Living, LLC

Based in Chicago, Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm with a long history of partnering with sophisticated institutional and family office investors and focusing on large-scale acquisitions, developments, and redevelopments of operationally intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $4 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (18,000+ hotel rooms); senior housing (4,500+ units); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (2,000+ units); urban retail; and parking.

Oxford Living, LLC oxfordliving.ca is its wholly owned senior housing subsidiary which manages Oxford's growing portfolio of strategically located independent, assisted and memory care properties.

Oxford and/or its principals' senior housing investments are or have been located throughout Ontario Canada, Washington state, as well as Miami and other markets in Florida, Ohio markets, including Cleveland, Columbus, and Youngstown; various markets in Virginia, Georgia, Vermont, Minnesota and Tennessee, as well as several markets in Oregon, including Bend and Eugene. These transactions include investing in and developing/redeveloping and managing skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living and memory care facilities.

In the hotel area, Oxford's geographic focus includes the nation's top metropolitan areas: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, New York City, Portland OR, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa, metro Washington D.C., select resort markets, and other markets with unique attributes including Charleston, SC. For information, visit www.oxford-capital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Natalie Stanichuk

Owner

Page One Public Relations

312-420-2225

www.pageonepublicrelations.com

OXFORD CONTACT:

Lawrence B. Cummings

561-371-8577

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxford Capital Group, LLC