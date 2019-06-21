oXYGen Financial Opens New Location In Sarasota, FL - Micah Keel Will Be Managing Director

This new location, being managed by seasoned financial advisor Micah Keel is the second new location opened by oXYGen Financial this year. Keel discussed the impact oXYGen is going to have in the Sarasota area. "oXYGen's new branch embraces an evolved concept that focuses on design, service, and people. The oXYGen Financial technology platform builds efficiency and productivity. This will allow our team in Sarasota to focus on our clients and move from a transaction drive culture to a more consultative, hands on approach with clients."

"We are excited to have Micah and his team join oXYGen Financial," said Ted Jenkin, CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. "We continue to look for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high tech and high touch approach." oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families including something called a budgetologist to help business and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

Keel underscored how important the elements of advice and service are today as products become more commoditized in the financial services industry. "With all of the options available today, people select oXYGen Financial as a company to do business with because they want a personal experience---nothing can replace a smile or a familiar face when it comes to building trust and providing reassurance to clients," said Keel.

"We are excited to add oXYGen to the dynamic Sarasota landscape. Our goal is for oXYGen Financial to become a financial hub of commerce and community for residents and businesses who live and work here. Sarasota is the perfect market for the oXYGen brand, and we invite everyone to stop by to discover a breathe easier® way to financial planning and advice."

oXYGen Financial was co-founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 1.4 billion AUA. They are routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal and plan to open five more locations over the next year. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to oXYGen Financial or oXYGen Financial Sarasota locally in Sarasota.

