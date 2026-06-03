P2 Science Announces Appointment of Brian Chan as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance executive brings deep experience scaling growth-stage companies and advancing strategic commercialization

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P2 Science, Inc., a leading green chemistry company transforming sustainable feedstocks into high-performance ingredients for beauty, personal care, and specialty applications, today announced the appointment of Brian Chan as Chief Financial Officer.

Chan joins P2 Science at a pivotal stage of growth as the company accelerates commercialization of its innovative portfolio of sustainable ingredients and advances strategic partnerships across the beauty and consumer products industries. As CFO, he will lead the company's financial strategy, capital planning, operational finance, and strategic growth initiatives.

"Brian brings an exceptional combination of financial leadership, operational rigor, and growth-stage experience that will be invaluable as P2 Science continues to scale," said Oihana Elizalde, Chief Executive Officer of P2 Science. "His expertise in building financial infrastructure, supporting commercialization, and guiding companies through periods of rapid growth will strengthen our ability to execute on our long-term vision and deliver sustainable innovation to the market. He was pivotal to our recent successful fundraise."

Brian Chan is a finance executive with more than 20 years of experience leading finance, capital markets, and strategic growth initiatives across the technology, advanced manufacturing, and energy transition sectors. Brian joins P2 Science from Connecticut Innovations, where he was an Executive in Residence and served as P2 Science's interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his operating leadership roles with venture-backed and private equity-backed companies, he advised on more than $100 billion in M&A transactions and $60 billion in debt and equity financings during his investment banking career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Brian holds an MBA from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree from Binghamton University.

"I'm excited to join P2 Science at such an important moment for the company, having just closed a pivotal capital raise," said Chan. "P2 has built a truly differentiated platform that combines breakthrough green chemistry with real commercial value for customers. I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate growth and support the company's next phase of development."

About P2 Science

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas and Dr. Patrick Foley at the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale, that designs and manufactures renewable specialty ingredients for the personal care, flavor & fragrance, and performance materials markets. Using the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry as its foundation, P2 develops proprietary chemical processes and products inspired by nature's chemistry to deliver high performance with sustainability at scale. For more information, visit www.p2science.com.

Media Contact:

Oihana Elizalde

P2 Science, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE P2 Science