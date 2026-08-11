P3 Services™ Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Capping a Year of Acquisitive Growth and National Expansion

Recognition as one of America's fastest-growing private companies underscores P3's position as the leading non-franchise plumbing platform in the U.S.

HOCKLEY, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P3 Services ("P3"), one of the nation's leading non-franchise plumbing and home services platform, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Official Inc. 5000 badge recognizing P3 Services as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2026.

The honor arrives during a period of rapid M&A and organic growth for P3. Since its formation in January 2022 with backing from Stellex Capital Management, P3 has grown from three founding partner companies to 20 operating companies across eight states – expanding from its roots in plumbing installation and evolving into a broader platform of expanding service and maintenance serving residential, multi-family, and commercial customers nationwide.

Building the Nation's Leading Non-Franchise Plumbing Platform

P3 has built its growth on a model that pairs deep local operator expertise with centralized marketing, operations, and technology support — creating a scalable, high-performing platform without stripping away the local identity and community presence that make each partner brand successful. That approach has allowed P3 to expand its footprint through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions of market-leading local businesses, positioning the company as the country's largest non-franchise plumbing contractor. The platform has also begun extending into complementary service lines, including backflow testing, pumping services, and restoration, as partner companies look to serve more of their customers' service needs under one trusted local brand.

"Building people, supporting service — that's been our approach since day one," said Terry Young, CEO and Chairman of P3 Services. "Making the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the hard work our partner companies put in every single day. This kind of growth doesn't happen by accident. It comes from strong local leadership, dedicated technicians, and a shared commitment to taking care of our customers."

Chad Lusco, President & CEO of P3's Services Division, added: "This recognition belongs to every technician, customer service representative, and operator across our partner companies who shows up every day to do the work right. As we keep adding great local businesses to the P3 family and expanding into new markets, our focus stays the same: give our teams the resources and support to grow, and give our customers the level of service that keeps them coming back. The Inc. 5000 is a great honor, and it's motivation to keep building."

A Platform Built for the Next Chapter

Today, the P3 family includes brands such as 2 Sons Plumbing, Anchor Plumbing, Power Plumbing Services, Schrader Plumbing, Sewer Lines Only, Fischer Services, Cottrell & Co., Pride Plumbing, ER Services, and Rolland Reash Plumbing, among others. Backed by Stellex Capital Management, P3 continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives across its core markets, with a goal of becoming the premier provider of plumbing and related services nationwide.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc. magazine's annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2026 list represents companies that have driven exceptional revenue growth and job creation across the U.S. economy over the past three years. The top 500 companies are featured in Inc. magazine, with the full list available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About P3 Services

P3 Services is a premier provider of plumbing solutions, offering installation, retrofit, maintenance, and repair services across new construction, multi-family, single-family, and light commercial markets. With operations spanning the East Coast, Southeast, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, P3 is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value. Learn more at www.p3services.com.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $2.8 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include real economy & business services, manufacturing, aerospace, defense & government services, transportation & logistics, industrial technology, food processing and tech-enabled services. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

Media Contact

Nikki Falzone

Marketing Manager, P3 Services

[email protected]

SOURCE P3 Services