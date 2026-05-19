PA-AI Introduces HIL™ The Human Intelligence Layer for Artificial Intelligence

A New Human Intelligence Infrastructure Layer for the AI Era

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PA-AI today announced the introduction of HIL™, the Human Intelligence Layer, a new infrastructure category designed to help organizations navigate what many leaders now see as the greatest challenge in Artificial Intelligence: not generation, but human understanding.

As Large Language Models, AI agents, orchestration frameworks, and autonomous systems rapidly scale across industries, enterprises are facing a new reality. AI can now generate almost anything. The real challenge is determining what humans will trust, adopt, align around, and ultimately value.

PA-AI believes the answer is HIL.

"HIL is the missing layer in AI," said Ravi Sawhney, Founder of PA-AI, Founder and CEO of RKS Design, and creator of Psycho Aesthetics®, a Human Centered methodology developed and refined over more than 45 years. "AI can generate content, automate workflows, and process massive amounts of information, but it still does not inherently understand human emotion, trust, aspiration, behavior, meaning, or adoption. HIL was created to help organizations and innovators address this gap."

The company positions HIL as a governing human intelligence layer above traditional AI infrastructure:

"If LLMs are the engine, HIL is the navigator," said Sawhney.

Built upon decades of Human Centered Design and Psycho Aesthetics research, HIL introduces multiple dimensions of human intelligence into AI systems and enterprise decision-making, including:

Emotional and Behavioral Intelligence

Adoption and Decision Intelligence

Cultural and Experiential Intelligence

Strategic and Trust Intelligence

Together, these intelligence layers help organizations better imagine and model how humans will perceive, trust, adopt, and engage with products, services, systems, and decisions before execution.

While most AI systems today are optimized for generation, automation, and computational scale, HIL focuses on helping organizations reduce friction, improve alignment, strengthen adoption, and make higher-quality decisions in increasingly complex AI environments."The future of AI will not be won solely by the companies with the largest models. It will be won by the companies that best understand humans," says CEO Ravi Sawhney.

PA-AI was created to help businesses, entrepreneurs, designers, innovators, and enterprise teams leverage AI through a more human-centered and strategically aligned lens. The platform is designed to support smarter decision-making before organizations deploy capital, engineering, branding, operational, or manufacturing resources.

The company also emphasized that confidentiality, governance, and trust are foundational to adoption. PA-AI is designed around protecting sensitive business information while ensuring organizations maintain control over strategic documents, innovation processes, and proprietary data.

PA-AI is currently offering free access to verified college students and professional trial access as part of its mission to empower the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.

To learn more or request access, visit:

https://www.pa-ai.ai

About PA-AI

PA-AI is introducing HIL™, the Human Intelligence Layer for Artificial Intelligence. Built upon 45 years of Human Centered Design innovation and the Psycho Aesthetics® methodology developed by Ravi Sawhney and RKS Design, PA AI helps organizations better predict adoption, strengthen alignment, improve decision-making, and create products, services, and experiences people trust, adopt, and value.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales

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SOURCE PA-AI