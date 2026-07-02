PA ATTORNEY GENERAL DAVE SUNDAY, ERIE INSURANCE CEO TIM NECASTRO JOIN VNET TECH SUMMIT LINEUP

Erie Insurance CEO Fireside Chat on Cybersecurity Incident, Response and Recovery

ERIE, Pa., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity Network (VNET) today announced Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro will join Huntress CEO Kyle Hanslovan as featured speakers at its seventh annual Tech Summit, marking the event's most high-profile lineup to date.

The VNET Tech Summit is the region's largest gathering of its kind, reinforcing VNET's growing role as a leader in technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence across northwest Pennsylvania.

VNET Tech Summit | Erie, PA

"AI is evolving so rapidly that much of what we discussed in 2025 is already being reshaped," said Joel Deuterman, president and CEO of VNET. "This year's Tech Summit brings together perspectives from business, government and cybersecurity leaders to provide a global view of where technology is heading and how organizations can prepare to grow securely, with AI as a strategic part of their future."

The Summit will kick off with an exclusive fireside chat with Erie Insurance President and CEO Tim NeCastro. Erie Insurance, a Fortune 500 company based in Erie, has grown into one of the nation's leading insurers. Following a recent cybersecurity incident, NeCastro will offer real-world insights on the company's response and how renewed trust, collaboration and confidence were gained through the experience.

"What we experienced last year is an unfortunate―but very real―part of doing business today," said NeCastro, who will join VNET CIO Brian Marshall for a fireside chat. "I'm looking forward to sharing how we responded, what we learned, and insights that could help others be better prepared."

The VNET Tech Summit brings together business leaders, technology professionals and students from across northwest Pennsylvania and beyond for a day of networking and education focused on the future of AI, cybersecurity and managed services.

VNET Tech Summit keynote speaker Kyle Hanslovan will bring a global perspective on cybersecurity and the rapid evolution of AI to the nationally regarded VNET Tech Summit. As CEO and co-founder of Huntress, Hanslovan leads a global cybersecurity company protecting organizations across industries.

The 2025 Tech Summit was VNET's largest to date, with nearly 400 registrations and headlined by former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly.

Register: https://vnet.us/vnetsummit/.

WHAT: 7th Annual VNET Tech Summit

WHEN: Thursday, July 9, 2026

WHERE: Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, PA

REGISTER: vnet.us/vnetsummit

The VNET Tech Summit is the region's largest gathering of technology professionals, business leaders, and students, focused on AI, cybersecurity, and the future of business technology. Students attend for free.

ABOUT VNET (VELOCITY NETWORK)

Based in Erie, PA, VNET provides comprehensive Managed IT support, Cybersecurity Services, Voice over IP (VoIP) telephone systems, and infrastructure design and implementations for networks large and small. VNET Fiber is the region's only locally owned and operated internet service provider and offers fast, reliable, and future-proof Internet to thousands of regional business and residential customers.

SOURCE Velocity Network