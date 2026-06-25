Pabrai Wagons ETF (WAGN) Announces Transfer of Trading Venue to NYSE Arca

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pabrai Wagons Advisors, an investment adviser and ETF sponsor, today announced exchange listing changes for the Pabrai Wagons ETF (WAGN) from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to the New York Stock Exchange ARCA, Inc ("NYSE ARCA").

No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares. NYSE ARCA is the primary listing venue for most U.S.-listed ETFs, and its ETF listing requirements better align with how the Pabrai Wagons ETF is managed.

The changes are set forth below and are anticipated to go into effect after markets open on June 30, 2026.

Fund Name Ticker Current Exchange New Exchange Pabrai Wagons ETF WAGN NYSE NYSE ARCA

About Pabrai Wagons Advisors:

Dhandho Funds LLC, dba Pabrai Wagons Advisors, is an SEC registered investment adviser. To learn more about the company, please visit DhandhoFunds.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Pabrai Wagons ETF, please call 1-800-501-1792 or visit the website at www.WagonsETF.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with the Pabrai Wagons ETF, please refer to the prospectus.

Pabrai Wagons Advisors serves as the investment adviser. WAGN is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Media Contact: Aidan Townsend, [email protected]

SOURCE Dhandho Funds LLC, dba Pabrai Wagons Advisors