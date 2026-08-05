AnyProp helps Pacaso expand its luxury co-ownership marketplace with normalized MLS data, unified APIs, and compliance support across U.S. markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the marketplace for co-ownership of luxury second homes, has engaged AnyProp, a data services and MLS compliance platform, to support the expansion of Pacaso's inventory across U.S. markets. AnyProp provides normalized access to MLS listing data, unified API integrations, and compliance support across dozens of markets, local real estate boards, and MLS organizations.

Pacaso and AnyProp partner to support nationwide MLS data integration and compliance for Pacaso's luxury co-ownership marketplace.

"For a national real estate platform, adding a new market should be a product decision, not a months-long data integration and licensing project," said Lawrence Zhou, Co-Founder of AnyProp. "AnyProp gives companies a consistent data layer and an experienced MLS compliance team, allowing them to focus engineering and operational resources on their core products rather than rebuilding the same infrastructure market by market."

Operating a multi-state real estate marketplace can require coordination with numerous MLS organizations and real estate associations, each with its own approval processes, licensing requirements, data feeds, and technical standards. AnyProp acts as a central point of coordination for those logistics, including MLS onboarding, data licensing for IDX, VOW, or broker back-office use cases, ongoing compliance, and normalization of disparate listing feeds into a unified RESO-compliant API.

Pacaso, founded in 2020 by former Zillow executives, has modernized luxury vacation-home ownership through a co-ownership model that allows buyers to purchase and enjoy a professionally managed second home. As Pacaso expands into new markets, maintaining accurate property data and compliance with local MLS requirements remains critical to its operations.

"Partnering with AnyProp streamlines our operations, allowing us to focus on curating exceptional properties for our owners while AnyProp's team handles the intricacies of maintaining data feeds and ensuring compliance with dozens of MLS organizations," said Marnie Blanco, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations at Pacaso.

AnyProp works with brokerages, proptech platforms, investors, financial institutions, and specialty marketplaces to provide a unified MLS data API, normalized property data, verified media, location data, and compliance tools. Its infrastructure helps clients reduce integration complexity, manage regulatory requirements, and expand more efficiently across hundreds of real estate markets.

"The U.S. MLS ecosystem is still highly fragmented, with hundreds of organizations that can each have different agreements, data standards, display rules, and compliance requirements," said Faye Chou, Director of Compliance and MLS Relations at AnyProp. "Our role is to absorb as much of that complexity as possible, so clients can expand into new markets while maintaining a consistent technical integration and staying in good standing with each MLS."

About AnyProp

AnyProp is a real estate technology platform built by engineers for engineers, providing unified MLS APIs and normalized property data for IDX, VOW, and broker back-office use cases. AnyProp helps real estate companies access and manage property data across hundreds of markets through a single technology and compliance infrastructure. For more information, visit www.anyprop.com.

Lawrence Zhou

AnyProp: [email protected]

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to own and enjoy luxury vacation homes. For more information, visit www.pacaso.com.

Pacaso Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE AnyProp, Inc.