Paciﬁc Palacio Brings the Largest New Homes in Quartz Hill

20-foot ceilings, 15-foot waterfall kitchen islands, grand staircases, and 10,000+ square foot homesites anchor Pacific Communities' flagship Antelope Valley launch

LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paciﬁc Communities today announces Paciﬁc Palacio grand opening on Saturday, August 29th from 10am to 1pm. These are the largest new homes in Quartz Hill, and the scale shows in every room. The grand opening will feature fun and treats for the whole family. They will also be celebrating with a ribbon cutting at 10:30am.

Pacific Palacio showcases thoughtfully designed new homes with modern farmhouse-inspired architecture, spacious floor plans and contemporary finishes. Pictured is a two-story residence featuring a striking white exterior with contrasting black accents, a three-car garage and professionally designed landscaping, captured at twilight. The spacious great room at Pacific Palacio highlights the community's open-concept home designs, featuring soaring ceilings, abundant natural light and seamless connections between the living, dining and kitchen areas. Contemporary finishes, a dramatic fireplace and an open loft above create a bright, sophisticated setting designed for everyday living and entertaining.

Ceilings rise to 20 feet. Kitchen islands stretch beyond 15 feet, ﬁnished with a waterfall edge built for the way families actually entertain. A grand staircase opens the two-story plans with the kind of presence you usually only see in custom builds. Homesites start at 10,000+ square feet, giving buyers real yards, real privacy, and real room to grow.

"Paciﬁc Palacio is the ﬂagship of what we do," said Chris Hopkins of Paciﬁc Communities. "Twenty-foot ceilings. Fifteen-foot waterfall islands. Oversized lots. A staircase you'll remember. We designed every plan to feel as big as it lives."

Four ﬂoor plans, one- and two-story, range up to approximately 4,513 square feet. Each one is built around the same idea: open the room, raise the ceiling, and make the kitchen the centerpiece. The 15-foot waterfall island anchors the great room. The grand stair anchors the entry. The ceiling height does the rest.

Paciﬁc Palacio sits right next to Quartz Hill High School on Avenue L where Lancaster and Palmdale meet. Close to local shopping, and everyday amenities, with the quiet of a residential pocket.

Pre-sales begin in the coming weeks. Buyers who want ﬁrst access should join the interest list now and watch for Grand Opening details.

With more than 35 years of experience and over 5,500 homes built across Southern California, Paciﬁc Communities continues to deliver innovative, high-quality homes designed for the way today's families live.

For more information or to join the interest list, visit: Paciﬁc Palacio

Media Contact: Chris Hopkins, (949) 751-8171, [email protected]

SOURCE Paciﬁc Communities