Pacific Valley Bancorp Announces a $3 million Share Repurchase Program

SALINAS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bancorp ("PVB" or "Company"; OTC Markets: PVBK), parent company of Pacific Valley Bank, announced its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. Under the program, PVB is authorized to repurchase up to $3 million of common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, as market conditions warrant, but does not obligate PVB to repurchase any specified number of shares.

The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of PVB and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, share price, regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements and other factors. The share repurchase program will remain in effect through July 31, 2028, unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

"This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in our financial strength and the long-term value of our company," said Joseph Robello, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The program represents a proactive and strategic use of capital, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in future growth."

PVB intends to fund repurchases from internal funds and to execute repurchases in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws and bank regulations, including without limitation, rules promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The stock repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time without notice.

ABOUT PACIFIC VALLEY BANCORP:

Pacific Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for and sole owner of Pacific Valley Bank. The Company is a registered bank holding company with the Federal Reserve Bank, but it has not registered its securities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it therefore does not file periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that commenced operations in September 2004 to provide exceptional service to customers in Monterey County. Pacific Valley Bank operates business at four locations; Salinas, King City, Monterey and Santa Cruz, California. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services, including credit and deposit services to small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers and individuals.

For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in all areas in which the Company conducts business, including the competitive environment for attracting loans and deposits; supply and demand for real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for loan losses and charge-offs; the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including accounting practices; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; fluctuations in the interest rate and market environment; cyber-security threats, including the loss of system functionality, theft, loss of customer data or money; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters; and other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views, are as of the date of this release. Pacific Valley Bancorp has no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact

Anker Fanoe, Chief Executive Officer (831) 771-4384

SOURCE Pacific Valley Bancorp