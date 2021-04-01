Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Grow by USD 5.46 Billion During 2021-2025|Featuring Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, and Arkema SA as Key Players|Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Packaging inks and coatings market: Growth of food delivery and takeaway market

The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a significant pace. As most people across the world have access to the Internet and mobile applications, many people prefer to order food through mobile applications and online portals. The supply chain of food delivery is effective and convenient for customers. Food packaging products, such as containers, cups, bowls, and trays, are widely used for the packaging of delivered food. With the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market, simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated. Packaging and labeling play a major role in brand positioning and marketing. Thus, effective packaging inks and coatings are high in demand in the food packaging industry.

"The growing demand from emerging economies and rising growth of the global packaging industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Leading Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Participants

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV offers package inks and coatings under the brands NovaPac, Zenith Ov, and other packaging inks and coatings.

ALTANA AG

ALTANA AG offers overprint varnishes. It offers UV-curable overprint varnishes and effect lacquers.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA packaging inks and coatings for application in industries.

