PackGene to Present Advances in Scalable AAV Manufacturing, Analytical Innovation, and Novel Capsid Engineering at ASGCT 2026

Six ASGCT 2026 presentations highlight PackGene advances in scalable AAV manufacturing, analytics, and capsid engineering.

HOUSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PackGene Biotech, Inc. announced today six presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting in Boston, May 11–15, highlighting the company's continued innovation in AAV vector development, manufacturing, and analytical characterization.

PackGene's ASGCT 2026 program addresses key AAV bottlenecks—residual DNA impurities, empty/full variability, and manufacturing consistency—with two oral talks and four posters covering upstream innovation, purification and analytics, and novel capsids to improve targeting and safety.

"At PackGene, our mission is to make gene therapy affordable," said Xin Swanson, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer at PackGene. "This year's presentations highlight the depth and breadth of PackGene's innovations in producing safer, higher-quality AAV vectors consistently and at scale—from novel capsids to analytical advances that reduce residual DNA and strengthen product quality. These developments address critical manufacturing bottlenecks and drive robust, reproducible outcomes for gene therapy applications."

Presentation Highlights

Oral Presentations (MCEC Room 258ABC, Level 2):

Title: Advancing AAV manufacturing through process optimization and intensification

Presenter: Ran Li, Associate Director, Process & Analytic Development

Time: May 13th, 9 a.m.

Title: Implementation of Upstream Mitigation Strategies to Minimize Residual Plasmid Backbone and Host Cell DNA Encapsidation in rAAV Vectors (link to publication)

Presenter: Amos Gutnick, Associate Director, Product Development

Time: May 14th, 9 a.m.

Poster Presentations (MCEC Exhibit and Poster Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level):

Title: Decoupling Efficacy from Toxicity: Engineering Spatial Control in AAV-Mediated Gene Therapy to Mitigate Hepatotoxicity (#2414; link to publication)

Time: May 14th, 5-6:30 p.m.

Title: A Fast Extraction-Free RT-qPCR Assay Utilizing Dual DNA/RNA Targeting for Rapid Mycoplasma Detection in CGT Products (#3215)

Time: May 14th, 5-6:30 p.m.

Title: Establishment of Serotype-Specific rcAAV Reference Samples to Enhance Testing Sensitivity and Specificity for AAV Manufacturing (# 3216)

Time: May 14th, 5-6:30 p.m.

Title: Qualifying Mass Photometry Performance for AAV Empty/Full Ratio Measurement Using Native Reference Standards (# 1217)

Time: May 12th, 5-6:30 p.m.

Poster presentation abstracts are publicly accessible through the ASGCT website. PackGene will exhibit at booth 1531. For meeting requests or more information, please contact [email protected].

About PackGene

PackGene is a leading AAV vector CRO/CDMO offering economical, reliable, scalable plasmid DNA and AAV vector production from early discovery through clinical trials in cell and gene therapy. Services include process development, GMP manufacturing, and analytical testing to support high-quality vector supply. Its proprietary π-Alpha 293 AAV High-Yield Platform utilizes a proprietary RC plasmid to boost AAV production 3–8x across serotypes, and QbD optimizations increase total AAV yield up to 10x. PackGene's platforms, π-Alpha 293 (AAV) and π-Omega (plasmid), feature comprehensive analytical development and quality control. For more information, please visit https://www.packgene.com/.

Contacts:

PackGene Biotech Inc., Corporate, Jin Qiu, Director, Market Development or Amos Gutnick, Associate Director, Product Development, at [email protected].

For media, Susan Thomas, Principal Endpoint Communications, [email protected], 1-619-540-9195

SOURCE Packgene