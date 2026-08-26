PageUp and Sapia.ai embed intelligent AI interviewing directly into enterprise hiring workflows

Enhanced integration combines Sapia.ai's text-based evaluation with PageUp's platform to screen 100% of applicants with complete, ISO 42001-certified transparency

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp, a global leader in talent acquisition software, and Sapia.ai, the pioneer in conversational AI for talent evaluation, today announced an enhanced strategic partnership. Building on their established relationship, the deepened integration links Sapia.ai's autonomous, skills-based interviewing with PageUp's newly advanced AI functionality. This step forward will allow enterprise organizations to evaluate 100% of job applicants directly within their primary workflow before shortlisting.

PageUp partners up with Sapia.ai

As high-volume hiring faces an influx of AI-generated resumes and keyword-gamed applications, talent acquisition teams are struggling to keep up with manual processing demands, making it almost impossible to review every candidate fairly at scale. The unified PageUp and Sapia.ai experience resolves this bottleneck by screening 100% of applicants, giving talent teams total visibility into every candidate's true substance rather than resume formatting.

What sets this alliance apart is an unyielding commitment to fairness, explainability, and defensible AI. Unlike platforms that rely on facial or voice analysis, Sapia.ai uses a structured, text-based conversational model that eliminates visual, accent, and demographic bias. Paired with PageUp's highly configurable platform, both companies hold ISO 42001 certification, the international benchmark for responsible AI management, delivering an unprecedented level of auditability and transparency to enterprise recruitment.

Key capabilities of the enhanced integration include:

100% of candidates screened before shortlisting: Every applicant completes a structured, conversational interview on their mobile or desktop on their own schedule. Enterprise teams can screen tens of thousands of candidates simultaneously without adding recruiter headcount.

Every applicant completes a structured, conversational interview on their mobile or desktop on their own schedule. Enterprise teams can screen tens of thousands of candidates simultaneously without adding recruiter headcount. Fit over keywords: Powered by Sapia.ai's ethical text engine, assessments focus on verified soft skills, behavioral traits, and job fit, rendering gamed resumes obsolete.

Powered by Sapia.ai's ethical text engine, assessments focus on verified soft skills, behavioral traits, and job fit, rendering gamed resumes obsolete. Elevated experience for candidates and recruiters: Applicants benefit from a fast, accessible, and engaging interview process on any device, while recruiters gain rapid visibility into candidate suitability without wading through stacks of CVs.

Applicants benefit from a fast, accessible, and engaging interview process on any device, while recruiters gain rapid visibility into candidate suitability without wading through stacks of CVs. A single, cohesive experience: Built directly inside PageUp's flexible architecture, interview outcomes flow into PageUp where they can be further leveraged by Paige, PageUp's multi-functional AI agent, allowing hiring teams to manage recruitment within a unified environment without disjointed tools or context-switching.

Built directly inside PageUp's flexible architecture, interview outcomes flow into PageUp where they can be further leveraged by Paige, PageUp's multi-functional AI agent, allowing hiring teams to manage recruitment within a unified environment without disjointed tools or context-switching. Accelerated time-to-fill and pipeline growth: Automating initial screening compresses hiring cycles from weeks to days. Recruiters save hours on administrative shortlisting, allowing them to focus on high-touch engagement and building future-proof talent pipelines.

"Traditional hiring remains constrained by human bandwidth, leading to compressed timelines and overlooked talent," said Barb Hyman, founder and CEO of Sapia.ai. "By giving every applicant a structured interview and delivering clear, explainable insights directly into PageUp, we free recruiters from manual screening so they can focus on strategic, human relationships."

"Enterprise hiring requires both extreme scale and unwavering trust," said Fiona Moreton, SVP Partnerships at PageUp. "PageUp is built to adapt to the most complex hiring environments in the world. Partnering with Sapia.ai connects the industry's most explainable evaluation tool with our intelligent talent acquisition platform. Together, we give talent teams rapid visibility into the best-suited candidates with total confidence that fairness and compliance are embedded at every step."

Already trusted by market leaders across retail, healthcare, transportation, legal, and disability services in APAC and the UK, the enhanced integration is available immediately to joint PageUp and Sapia.ai customers.

For more information, please visit https://sapia.ai/

Media contacts:

Anush Alexander

Chief Marketing Officer, PageUp

[email protected]

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group for PageUp

[email protected]

Laura Belfield

Head of Marketing. sapia.ai

[email protected]

SOURCE Sapia.ai