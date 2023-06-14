Paints and coatings market size is set to grow by USD 28.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings market size is estimated to increase by USD 28.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.15%. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing real estate and construction industry, the availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automobiles, and the growing marine industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Paints and Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (industrial and architectural), resin type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the water-based segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Water-based paints and coatings provide protection against corrosion. They also improve the aesthetic appeal of the surfaces on which they are applied. Water-based paints and coatings have a low content of volatile organic compounds. Hence, they are widely used in automotive coating parts, including interior body parts, to prevent them from rusting, corrosion, and fouling. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Paints and Coatings Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The market is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry. Rapid urbanization and investments in infrastructure development have fueled the growth of the construction industry worldwide. This has led to an increase in the number of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. In addition, the rise in the number of single-person and two-person households across the world has contributed to the growth of new house construction activities. All these factors have resulted in a surge in the demand for paints and coatings, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Trends

The implementation of solar reflective coatings is identified as the key trend in the market. The infrared rays in sunlight raise the exterior and interior temperatures of buildings. This results in increased air conditioning and electricity costs. To overcome this issue, paint and coating manufacturers are introducing solar-reflective coatings, which reflect infrared radiation. These coatings offer longer lifespans compared to regular paints and coatings. They also help in curbing greenhouse gas emissions from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Such benefits are increasing their adoption among end-users, which is positively influencing market growth.

Major challenges –

The increasing use of glass in buildings is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Rapid economic growth and the rise in disposable incomes have led many people in developing countries to prefer residential glazing. This is increasing the use of glass instead of brick-and-mortar walls in commercial spaces. Glass offers several benefits, such as thermal insulation, solar control, fire resistance, noise control, and electric resistance. Many such factors are increasing the use of glass in buildings, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this paints and coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the paints and coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the paints and coatings market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the paints and coatings market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors

Paints And Coatings Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

