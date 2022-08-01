Paints Packaging Market to Record 3.2% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Amcor Plc & ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paints packaging market is set to grow by USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.28% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The paints packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Can One Berhad, Colep UK Ltd., Envases Ohringen GmbH, Greif Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Prima Yorkshire Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sun Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paints Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our paints packaging market report covers the following areas:

Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing demand for paints and their derivatives, the increasing infrastructural development projects & rising demand for metal cans will offer immense growth opportunities.

Challenges - The fluctuating raw material prices, high market competition & stringent government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Rigid Plastic



Metal

Revenue Generating Segment - The paints packaging market share growth in the rigid plastic segment will be significant for revenue generation. The easy availability of cost-effective raw materials and convenient transportation options have driven the market for rigid plastic packaging over the last decade. There has been an increasing shift toward plastic packaging from metal packaging over the last few years, led by the associated advantages. Moreover, the possibility of rusting and difficulty in removing metal lids are among the factors that force customers and manufacturers to focus on the rigid plastic packaging of paints. Such factors as rigid plastic packaging of paints will positively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Regional Highlights - 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the paints packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in population, urbanization and the construction industry will facilitate the paints packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Paints Packaging Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist paints packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paints packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the paints packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints packaging market vendors

Paints Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, ARANOW Packaging Machinery SL, Ardagh Group SA, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Can One Berhad, Colep UK Ltd., Envases Ohringen GmbH, Greif Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Prima Yorkshire Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sun Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 89: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 94: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Ardagh Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 97: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

10.5 Berlin Packaging LLC

Exhibit 99: Berlin Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: Berlin Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Berlin Packaging LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 102: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Greif Inc.

Exhibit 107: Greif Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Greif Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Greif Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Greif Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Involvement Ltd

Exhibit 111: Involvement Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Involvement Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Involvement Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Exhibit 117: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Silgan Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 120: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 124: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

