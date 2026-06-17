Palmer Holland Expands Operations into Mexico, Establishing Presence in Latin America

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Holland, a leading North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor, announced its expansion into Mexico, marking a significant step in the company's continued growth strategy and commitment to serving customers throughout all of North America.

This expansion establishes Palmer Holland's presence in one of the fastest-growing markets in Latin America and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-performance solutions, technical expertise, and customer-focused service to a broader regional audience. Palmer Holland enters the market with the infrastructure, operational, and financial readiness, and long-term investment needed to support customers and suppliers with confidence from day one.

"Our expansion into Mexico is a natural evolution of Palmer Holland's North American growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner throughout the region," said Tim Skufca, CEO of Palmer Holland. "By investing in people and operational capabilities, we are positioning ourselves to provide faster response times, stronger technical support, and greater supply chain continuity for our customers and supplier partners across Mexico."

Palmer Holland's entry into Mexico has been intentionally designed to create a strong operational foundation capable of supporting customers across all the industrial verticals the company serves. The organization has invested in the infrastructure, personnel, and legal framework required to operate effectively and responsibly within the region.

"Over the past two decades, we've adapted to the evolution of specialty chemicals sales channels from a regional approach to a nationwide U.S. model, and now to a continental one. Our expansion into Mexico highlights this progression," explains Ron Zmich, Senior VP of Industrial Specialties. "While many competitors are scaling back their investments in the industrial sector, we are strengthening our commitment with ongoing investments in people and infrastructure, focusing on grassroots, hands-on organic sales growth in the end-use industrial markets we serve."

Key elements of the expansion include:

Establishment of a fully operational legal entity in Mexico

Warehouse operations located in Querétaro to support regional logistics and inventory management

Locally based account managers dedicated to serving customers and suppliers throughout the country

Spanish-speaking operational personnel dedicated to serving customers and suppliers

Support for all industrial business segments and product categories currently represented by Palmer Holland

Local operational capabilities designed to improve responsiveness, communication, and supply chain continuity

These capabilities enable Palmer Holland to provide localized service and supply chain support while leveraging the strength of its North American supplier relationships, technical expertise, and distribution network.

"We are excited to become part of Mexico's dynamic business landscape and, by connecting with Mexico's vibrant people, contribute to the continued growth and innovation of the industries we serve," says Eliandro Felipe, Business Director, Latin America. "Our expansion into Mexico reinforces Palmer Holland's commitment to being a trusted partner that delivers local support with a global perspective, creating long-term value for our principals, customers, and communities. ¡Viva México!"

In addition to strengthening its footprint, Palmer Holland's investment in Mexico is expected to contribute meaningful value to the local industrial community through job creation, supply chain investment, and long-term commercial partnerships. The company's presence in Querétaro adds infrastructure and resources that can support manufacturers, suppliers, and customers operating throughout the region.

Palmer Holland's approach is centered on building long-term relationships and establishing itself as a trusted distribution and technical partner within the Mexican market. The company's operational model is designed to simplify sourcing, improve supply reliability, and support scalable growth for customers across Mexico.

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with 60+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States and Canada. We are a private, employee-owned company, allowing us greater marketplace flexibility and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Engineered Materials.

For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at https://www.palmerholland.com/

SOURCE Palmer Holland, Inc.