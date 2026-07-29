Palmetto Publishing Releases James K Thome's Vietnam War Era Memoir Coin Flip: Coming of Age During the Vietnam War Era

Newly published by Palmetto Publishing, the memoir chronicles how the draft, cultural revolution, and random chance shaped the lives of working-class young Americans from the late 1960s through the early 1970s.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto Publishing has released Coin Flip, a new memoir by James K Thome that recounts what it meant to come of age during the Vietnam War era. The book traces how a generation of young Americans watched their futures shift from promise to uncertainty as forces beyond their control redefined their lives.

Coin Flip Cover

Thome's memoir begins in the neighborhoods and high school hallways of a working-class Michigan city, where teenagers played football, drove their fathers' Buicks, cruised with cold beers, and sang folk songs on summer nights. The narrative moves from those early days of relative innocence through the upheaval of the late 1960s and early 1970s, capturing the texture of daily life as the sexual revolution, psychedelic drugs, flower children, rock concerts, and the women's movement reshaped American culture. Through it all, the war in Vietnam loomed, pulling young men from campuses and corner lots alike.

At the heart of the book is the randomness that determined who served and who stayed home. Birth dates were drawn in draft lotteries. Student deferments offered temporary shelter but no certainty. Friends who shared classrooms and summer jobs found themselves on diverging paths, some returning from Southeast Asia changed, and some not returning at all. Thome captures the weight of those arbitrary dividing lines with an unflinching honesty, examining how ordinary decisions and sheer chance carried consequences no young person should have had to bear.

James K Thome stated, "The events described in this book actually happened. The people in it were real. I wrote this because their story deserves to be told, not as a war story, but as a record of what that generation lived through and what it cost them."

Coin Flip arrives at a moment of renewed interest in Vietnam-era narratives, as the generation that lived through those years seeks to preserve its memory and younger readers look for firsthand accounts of a period that reshaped the nation. The memoir sits alongside works such as Tim O'Brien's The Things They Carried and Ron Kovic's Born on the Fourth of July, offering a distinct working-class Midwestern perspective rarely found in the canon. It is written for older readers who remember the era, as well as anyone who has wondered what it truly felt like to grow up when the ground was shifting underfoot.

Coin Flip is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, follow him on Facebook.

About the Author: James K. Thome is a Vietnam veteran, licensed attorney, and graduate of both the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, and Wayne State University Law School in Detroit, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. Inducted into the Army in November 1970 at Fort Wayne in Detroit, he served a tour of duty in Vietnam with the 18th Military Police Brigade. Following his military service, he practiced law across Michigan for over four decades, building a career defined by discipline, service, and a deep understanding of the human condition.

Thome's memoir, Coin Flip: Coming of Age During the Vietnam War Era, grew from a desire to preserve the true stories of a generation shaped by forces beyond its control. The book is not a war story per se, but a reflective account of a turbulent era marked by the draft, campus turmoil, the sexual revolution, and the ever-present specter of the Vietnam War. Drawing on real events and real people, Thome captures how life and death could hinge on a birth date, a randomly drawn draft number, or even the flip of a coin. His voice blends optimism with hard-won honesty, offering readers both a historical account and a deeply personal coming-of-age narrative.

A native of Michigan, Thome brings to his writing the same commitment to truth and detail that defined his long legal career. His diverse background, from soldier to attorney to storyteller, gives Coin Flip a credibility and emotional depth that resonates with readers of all ages. Find James K Thome at Website: https://www.thomegrp.com/ | Email: [email protected].

About the Book:

Title: Coin Flip: Coming of Age During the Vietnam War Era

Author: James K Thome

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication date: May 26, 2026

ISBN-13: 9798318834059, 9798318834066

Available for interviews: Author, James K Thome

SOURCE Palmetto Publishing