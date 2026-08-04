Pampa Energía announces six-month period and second quarter 2026 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent energy company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the semester and quarter ended on June 30, 2026.

Pampa reports its financial information in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') is applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are adjusted for inflation as of June 30, 2026, and converted to US$ using the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

Second quarter 2026 ('Q2 26') main results1

Sales reached US$746 million in Q2 262, up 53% year-on-year, driven by the Wholesale Electricity Market's ('WEM') new deregulation framework, which supported higher spot energy prices and B2B PPA ('Business to Business') ('Power Purchase Agreements') sales, in addition to higher crude oil output and increased gas sales to power generation, and stronger Reformer prices. Lower Plan Gas and petrochemical volumes offset these effects

The Q2 26 reflected the continued ramp-up at Rincón de Aranda, alongside strong power generation performance, boosted by higher seasonal spot prices and the vertical integration with gas upstream.

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q2 26 Q2 25 Variation Oil and gas Production (kboe/day) 107.5 84.1 +28 %

Gas production (kboepd) 84.1 76.1 +10 %

Crude oil production (kbpd) 23.4 8.0 +194 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.6 4.0 +15 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl)* 58.8 61.6 -4 %









Power Generation (GWh) 5,363 4,704 +14 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 33.6 25.8 +30 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 95 125 -24 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,459 978 +49 %

Note: * Price net of export duty and quality/logistic discounts.

Adjusted EBITDA3 totaled US$415 million, a 75% year-on-year increase, explained by higher contribution from RDA ('Rincón de Aranda'), greater power and gas vertical integration and increased spot and B2B margins in power generation, partially offset by lower realized crude oil prices due to hedging.

Net income attributable to shareholders was US$172 million, 4.3x Q2 25, driven by stronger operating margins and lower income tax, partially offset by lower gains from financial instruments.

Net debt stood at US$1.3 billion as of June 2026, vs. US$801 million as of December 2025, reflecting higher capital expenditures on RDA and increased collateral requirements due to oil hedging.

Consolidated balance sheet (As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million

As of 06.30.2026

As of 12.31.2025 ASSETS







Property, plant and equipment

3,479

3,303 Intangible assets

87

89 Right-of-use assets

24

36 Deferred tax asset

182

43 Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,354

1,059 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

33

33 Trade and other receivables

78

43 Total non-current assets

5,237

4,606









Inventories

283

231 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

302

366 Derivatives

-

52 Trade and other receivables

948

614 Cash and cash equivalents

979

725 Total current assets

2,512

1,988









Total assets

7,749

6,594









EQUITY







Share capital

35

36 Share capital adjustment

189

191 Share premium

517

516 Treasury shares adjustment

1

1 Treasury shares cost

(6)

(54) Legal reserve

44

44 Voluntary reserve

2,707

2,399 Other reserves

(13)

(12) Other comprehensive income

97

124 Retained earnings

456

351 Equity attributable to owners of the company

4,027

3,596









Non-controlling interest

13

9









Total equity

4,040

3,605









LIABILITIES







Provisions

73

100 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

28

26 Tax liabilities

202

212 Deferred tax liability

46

56 Defined benefit plans

29

26 Borrowings

2,575

1,844 Trade and other payables

66

86 Total non-current liabilities

3,019

2,350









Provisions

13

13 Income tax liability

124

83 Tax liabilities

83

56 Defined benefit plans

6

6 Salaries and social security payable

26

36 Derivatives

54

- Borrowings

25

48 Trade and other payables

359

397 Total current liabilities

690

639









Total liabilities

3,709

2,989









Total liabilities and equity

7,749

6,594

Consolidated income statement (For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2026 and 2025, in US$ million)

In US$ million

First half

Second quarter

2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales revenue

1,319

900

746

486 Domestic sales

1,006

750

555

398 Foreign market sales

313

150

191

88 Cost of sales

(862)

(625)

(482)

(340)

















Gross profit

457

275

264

146

















Selling expenses

(56)

(43)

(30)

(22) Administrative expenses

(91)

(84)

(47)

(41) Other operating income

28

53

19

21 Other operating expenses

(37)

(40)

(18)

(18) Recovery of impairment/(Impairment) of financial assets

2

(2)

3

(2) Impairment of intangible assets and inventories

(2)

(1)

(1)

(1) Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

148

76

81

30

















Operating income

449

234

271

113

















Financial income

7

35

3

2 Financial costs

(87)

(99)

(48)

(58) Other financial results

22

122

15

85 Financial results, net

(58)

58

(30)

29

















Profit before tax

391

292

241

142

















Income tax

(1)

(99)

(67)

(103)

















Net income for the period

390

193

174

39 Attributable to the owners of the Company

386

193

172

40 Attributable to the non-controlling interest

4

-

2

(1)

















Net income per share to shareholders

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.0 Net income per ADR to shareholders

7.1

3.5

3.2

0.7

















Average outstanding common shares1

1,351

1,360

1,340

1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,340

1,360

1,340

1,360

Note: 1 Includes shares allocated to the employee compensation plan as treasury shares, which amounted to 3.9 million and 3.5 million shares as of June 30, 2025, and 2026, respectively. Treasury shares are deducted from shares outstanding only if they are held as common shares.

Consolidated cash flow statement (For the six-month periods and quarters ended on June 30, 2026 and 2025, in millions)

In US$ million

First half

Second quarter

2026

2025

2026

2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Profit of the period

390

193

174

39 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

195

163

161

160 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(604)

(209)

(121)

(142) Increase (decrease) in trade receivables and other receivables

(444)

(254)

28

(142) Increase (decrease) in inventories

(53)

(20)

(45)

3 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

17

65

(7)

(14) (Decrease) increase in salaries and social security payables

(10)

(10)

4

3 Defined benefit plans payments

(2)

(1)

(1)

- Increase in tax liabilities

38

13

45

8 Decrease in provisions

(3)

(4)

(2)

(2) Income tax payment

(50)

-

(50)

- (Payments) Collection for derivative financial instruments, net

(97)

2

(93)

2

















Net cash (used in) generated by operating activities

(19)

147

214

57

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions

(518)

(444)

(253)

(282) Collection for sales of public securities and shares, net

205

316

118

165 Subscription of mutual funds, net

(9)

(4)

-

(4) Capital integration in companies

(30)

(41)

(14)

(10) Right-of-use

-

-

-

1 Collection for intangible assets sales

-

3

-

3 Dividends collection

1

-

1

- Collection for interests in areas sales

5

2

5

2

















Net cash used in investing activities

(346)

(168)

(143)

(125)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from borrowings

732

380

732

335 Payment of borrowings

(32)

(108)

(9)

(38) Payment of borrowings interests

(68)

(101)

(46)

(63) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(2)

(725)

-

(365) Payment of leases

(11)

(2)

(5)

(1)

















Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities

619

(556)

672

(132)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

254

(577)

743

(200)

















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

725

738

236

361 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

254

(577)

743

(200)

















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

979

161

979

161

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 26 results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO and Lida Wang, IR & ESG Officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership.

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.