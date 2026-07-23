Panamint Capital Breaks Ground on Historic 1.2 GW Solar Project at Texas Energy Site

BREMOND, Texas, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamint Capital has broken ground on Big Rooter Power, a 1.2 GWdc solar PV project located at the company's Twin Oaks power station in Robertson County, Texas. The $1.7 billion project located halfway between Dallas and Houston will be the largest solar project constructed at an existing coal mining site in North America.

Construction is now underway on Big Rooter West, the 491 MWdc first phase that will enter commercial operation in August 2028. Big Rooter East, the 658 MWdc second phase, is expected to begin construction in December 2026 and enter commercial operation in August 2029. The projects will create over 800 construction jobs.

"Big Rooter Power represents our vision for getting more out of America's energy infrastructure and ensuring America's energy dominance," said Apolka Totth, Panamint's Chief Executive Officer. "When Big Rooter is complete, the Twin Oaks complex will have 1.5 GW of operating thermal and renewable power, in addition to over 20 miles of new 345 kV transmission, 1.6 GWh of battery energy storage and 790 MW of Batch Zero data center capacity under development across our 10,000-acre site."

The project represents the transformation of a historic Texas energy site into a next-generation power and digital infrastructure hub, leveraging existing infrastructure to help meet growing electricity demand while extending the economic value of assets that have powered the region for decades.

Big Rooter West project will continue Twin Oaks's 30-year legacy of empowering the local community. With a strong emphasis on local hiring and regional vendor selection, Big Rooter West is expected to contribute over $66 million to the local economy during its lifetime.

To deliver the project, Panamint selected leading U.S. renewable energy companies with extensive experience building, supplying and operating large-scale energy infrastructure.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH), a leading provider of utility-scale energy infrastructure solutions, will provide EPC services for the project, including solar, substation and transmission infrastructure. "Big Rooter is a landmark project that reflects the scale of investment being made in America's energy future," said George Hershman, SOLV Energy CEO. "We are proud to partner with Panamint on this important project and help bring their vision to life. From project delivery through long-term asset performance, our focus is on creating lasting value for communities, customers and stakeholders."

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) will manufacture approximately 2 million solar panels at facilities in Ohio, Louisiana and Alabama for Big Rooter West and Big Rooter East. Nextpower (NASDAQ: NXT) will deploy its advanced NX Horizon™ solar tracker systems with Hail Pro-75™ and NX Navigator™ software to enhance performance and reliability in all weather conditions. The projects will use over 34,000 tons of domestically manufactured steel.

"We are proud to use domestically manufactured equipment made by American companies and installed by American workers," said Mr. Stanton, Managing Director of Development. "Our long-term power purchase agreement with one of country's largest companies will ensure the electricity we generate at Big Rooter will power job creation in the American economy into the 2050s."

About Panamint Capital LLC

Panamint Capital is a woman-led energy investment firm, minority-owned by Global Atlantic Financial Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of KKR, and headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada. The firm is at the forefront of redeveloping legacy assets, and currently manages over 3 GW of operating and development-stage conventional and renewable energy assets across North America.

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SOURCE Panamint Capital LLC