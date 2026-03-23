Papa Murphy's Launches its First-Ever Detroit-Style Pizza

Thick, golden, crunchy corners and gooey cheese come together in a bold new Take 'n' Bake experience, available for a limited time starting at $10.99.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's, the Take 'n' Bake pizza franchise with more than 1,000 locations in the United States, is turning up the heat, and the crunch, with the debut of its first-ever Detroit-Style pizza, a craveable new twist on its signature Take 'n' Bake experience. Available for a limited time from March 23 through May 17, 2026, this square-shaped Detroit-Style pizza serves up everything fans love – crispy edges, a golden crust, and a light, airy center – made even better because it's baked fresh and hot right at home.

"This is a big moment for us," said Dallas Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "Detroit-style pizza is one of the most talked-about trends in the category right now, and this launch brings a bold, on-trend innovation to our menu unlike anything we've done before. We saw an opportunity to deliver those signature crispy edges and rich flavor in our Take 'n' Bake format in a way only Papa Murphy's can, so guests can enjoy a hot, fresh Detroit-style pizza straight from their own oven."

Guests can order the Detroit-Style Pizza one of two ways:

Mini Cup Pepperoni: Topped with savory pepperoni cups, the classic Detroit-style topping, that crisp into flavor bowls as they bake.

Topped with savory pepperoni cups, the classic Detroit-style topping, that crisp into flavor bowls as they bake. 2-Topping Create-Your-Own: A customizable option for those who want to build their own Detroit-Style masterpiece.

Priced at just $10.99 ($11.99 CA / $12.99 AK), the Detroit-Style Pizza delivers big flavor and value at an unbeatable price.

Whether you're a longtime fan or trying Papa Murphy's for the first time, this limited-time launch is a fresh way to change up pizza night.

To find a Papa Murphy's near you, visit: https://www.papamurphys.com/

About Papa Murphy's:

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,000 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S. — plus locations in Canada and the UAE. It's no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy's brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. In addition to take 'n' bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid's options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209-617-6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Papa Murphy's