Papa's Pilar, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation & Hemingway Family Partner To Launch "Papa's Pilar Relief And Rebuild" Program To Aid Recovery In Abaco Islands Following Hurricane Dorian

"Papa's Pilar is inspired by Ernest Hemingway and strives to support causes that carry on his legacy," said Mike Myatt, Papa's Pilar Chief Communities & Conservation Officer. "We have a deep connection to the Abaco Islands ' people and culture, and through our program with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, we hope to support those affected by the horrific devastation of Hurricane Dorian as they begin to rebuild their lives, homes and businesses."

In addition to the donation program running through December 31, 2019, Papa's Pilar and Guy Harvey will be working with relief partners to develop an ongoing recovery and rebuilding program for the Abaco Islands in 2020 and beyond.

"The Bahamas, including the Abaco Islands, are true treasures, both ecologically and culturally," said Guy Harvey. "Being from the Caribbean and having dealt with powerful storms like Dorian, I know first-hand that it will take a conjoined effort to rebuild these communities, and we are happy to partner with Papa's Pilar to make a significant, positive difference."

Papa's Pilar® Rum – in both Dark and Blonde expressions – is an ultra-premium, artisan-crafted rum inspired by Ernest "Papa" Hemingway, an author, explorer, story-teller, conservationist, bon vivant and Key West local who is celebrated for what he was not: a spectator. Papa's Pilar's expressions are born of hand-selected, multi-sourced rums and are artfully blended by Master Blender, Ron Call. Hemingway Rum Company's Key West distillery, home of Papa's Pilar Rum, is located in a historic building just yards from where Hemingway used to dock his beloved boat, the Pilar. In addition to the working distillery, the building also includes an experience center, innovation lab, trading post and tasting room. Papa's Pilar was developed in conjunction with Ernest Hemingway's estate, and the Hemingway family graciously donates a majority of its proceeds from Papa's Pilar Rum to charity.

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.

