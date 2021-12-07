Paper Bag Market Size to Grow by USD 1.19 bn | Environmental Benefits Associated with Paper Bags to Drive Growth |Technavio

Paper Bag Market: Drivers

The environmental benefits associated with paper bags are driving the growth of the market. Paper bags are environment-friendly. These bags can be recycled, reused, and save energy. They also help in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, which reduces the carbon footprint. Thus, the environmental benefits associated with paper bags will increase their adoption by enterprises in industries such as retail.

Are you looking for customized information related to the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst

Paper Bag Market: Segmentation Analysis

The paper bag market has been segmented by end-user (retail, food and beverage, construction, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By end-user, the retail segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness about eco-friendly packaging materials and low use of plastic bags are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment. Paper bags are cost-effective and are easy to use and store.

By geography, North America is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key countries. Factors that will drive the growth of the market in this region include changing lifestyles and the increased consumption of fast foods and convenience foods, as well as strict regulations on reducing packaging waste.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Read a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: The paper and paperboard container and packaging market has been segmented by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market has been segmented by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Paper Pallet Market: The paper pallet market has been segmented by product (corrugated, honey comb, and others) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Paper Bag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled El Dorado Packaging, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o., Papier-Mettler KG, Ronpak Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio