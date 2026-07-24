PAPPAS RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL "PAPPAS RESTAURANT WEEKS"

Ten Pappas concepts coming together to benefit local food banks nationwide, from August 1 through September 7, 2026

HOUSTON, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Restaurants is proud to introduce the inaugural Pappas Restaurant Weeks, a new dining event celebrating the group's commitment to exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence while giving back to local communities. From August 1 through September 7, guests are invited to experience specially curated menus and featured items across Pappas Restaurants, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to local food banks. Menus, more information, and reservations can be made HERE.

"For decades, our restaurants have been dedicated to bringing people together around exceptional food and hospitality," said Christina Pappas, Chief Marketing Officer at Pappas Restaurants. "Pappas Restaurant Weeks is an extension of that commitment on a national scale, giving guests at more than 80 restaurants across eight states the opportunity to experience thoughtfully curated menus while deepening our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve."

The inaugural program spans all 10 Pappas concepts — Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasitos Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Bar-B-Q, Pappas Seafood House, Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, Pappas Burger, Little's Oyster Bar, Dot Coffee Shop and Yiayia's Greek Kitchen — with proceeds benefiting 16 local food banks in the communities where Pappas restaurants operate. Pappas Restaurant Weeks builds on the company's long-standing hunger-relief efforts, including its Bite to Fight giving program and annual Pappas Can volunteer initiative, where team members come together to volunteer at local food banks across the country.

Each participating restaurant will direct a portion of its Pappas Restaurant Weeks proceeds to the food bank serving its local community, ensuring the impact of the program is felt from Texas to Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico and Ohio. Designated food banks benefiting from the initiative include: Houston Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Central Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, Freestore Food Bank, St. Mary's Food Bank, Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of The Rockies, Northern Illinois Food Bank, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry and Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

Pappas Restaurants

Based in Houston, Texas, Pappas Restaurants is a family-owned and operated restaurant group with a portfolio of iconic brands, including Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasitos Cantina, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse. Known for its attention to detail, high-quality ingredients, and genuine hospitality, Pappas Restaurants has earned a national reputation for excellence in the hospitality industry. For more information, please visit pappas.com.

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SOURCE Pappas Restaurants