Parabellum Investments Acquires Crux Informatics to Transform AI-Powered Data Infrastructure for Financial Markets

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parabellum Investments ("Parabellum"), a leading investment firm specializing in enterprise software and fintech, today announced its acquisition of Crux Informatics, Inc. ("Crux"), the industry-leading platform for AI-powered external data management.

In today's global economy, data is the lifeblood of financial decision-making, yet the sheer volume and complexity of that data often create significant bottlenecks for institutions. Crux is solving this challenge by acting as the critical connective tissue between raw, fragmented data sources and the advanced models that power the world's leading financial and technology firms.

The acquisition marks a major milestone for both organizations. Combining Crux's platforms with Parabellum's operational expertise and long-term growth strategy, the partnership will accelerate product innovation, broaden international reach, and deliver even greater efficiency to Crux's customer base.

Harnessing AI to Power Decision-Making

Crux streamlines the entire data lifecycle. Through its core offerings, Sphere (a full-cycle managed service for seamless data onboarding, transformations, and operations) and ArrayX (an agentic platform for rapid ingestion and self-healing pipelines), Crux changes how institutions interact with data. By automating complex processes like schema mapping, Crux enables data teams to shift focus from managing infrastructure to generating high-value insights.

With over 200 data providers, including Morningstar, Moody's Analytics, and MSCI, and deep integrations with cloud destinations such as Google Cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake, Crux manages thousands of production customer data pipelines. The partnership with Parabellum will further accelerate Crux's investment into frontier artificial intelligence, across a broad range of data-management and analytics workflows, including alpha-generating trading use cases.

Rami Cassis, Principal of Parabellum, commented: "Crux plays an essential role in how leading organizations navigate the modern data landscape. They have built the definitive infrastructure for external data, and we are committed to investing in their continued evolution. This acquisition is a strategic addition to our portfolio and will enable us to deliver comprehensive, high-impact solutions to the financial sector."

Will Freiberg, CEO of Crux, added: "Joining forces with Parabellum marks a pivotal moment for Crux. Their operational expertise and long-term vision align with our mission: to provide the fastest, most reliable path from raw data to actionable intelligence and alpha capture. With Parabellum's support, we are doubling down on the AI-native features, like automated self-healing pipelines, that our customers rely on to maintain their competitive edge in fast-moving markets."

D.A. Davidson acted as sole financial advisor to Crux in the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Crux in the transaction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, please visit cruxdata.com and parabelluminvestments.com.

About Crux

Crux Informatics, Inc., provides data-management products to customers across the financial services and technology sectors. By cleaning, standardizing, and managing financial data from multiple external sources, the firm helps customers, including Goldman Sachs, Two Sigma, and Google Cloud, navigate market movements with greater ease and accuracy.

About Parabellum

Parabellum Investments, led by Rami Cassis, is a private equity firm that acquires and scales high-potential companies across enterprise software, fintech, and life sciences. The firm deploys its own capital to acquire majority control of companies worldwide and accelerate their growth through operational excellence.

Parabellum Media Contact

Jordan Greenaway

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001970/Parabellum_Investments_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Parabellum Investments