Parabola Launches Prowork To Help Finance And Operations Deliver Faster, More Reliable Customer Experiences At Scale

Trusted by some of the fastest growing brands like WHOOP, On Running, Fabletics, Away, Uber Freight, Oura Ring, Mercury, Spindrift, Coterie, Caraway, Brooklinen, Supergoop!, Faherty, Charlotte Tilbury, Ruggable, JustFoodForDogs and more, Prowork helps companies deploy professional grade agents for mission critical, can't miss work.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parabola, a leading AI platform designed specifically for operations and finance teams, today announced the launch of Prowork, a new product that turns fragmented workflows across logistics, supply chain, and finance into transparent, auditable agents.

Prowork helps companies deploy pro-grade agents for mission-critical work that overwhelms teams.

Behind every on-time shipment, accurate inventory count, and seamless customer experience is a web of crucial operational workflows. Yet many operations and finance teams still rely on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual processes to manage can't miss tasks like inventory reconciliation, invoice audits, and month-end close, creating massive bottlenecks.

Prowork gives teams a new way to build and run these processes. Users simply describe a process in plain language, and Prowork generates a live, interactive artifact that teams can deploy immediately and modify seamlessly. Every agent shows its work step-by-step, allowing businesses to automate critical operations while maintaining control, visibility, and auditability.

"Ops and finance teams are desperate to deploy AI in ways that actually move their businesses forward," said Alex Yaseen, Founder and CEO of Parabola. "Prowork gives them the ability to turn their hard won knowledge into professional grade agents they can build and maintain on their own."

While many AI tools promise the world and then fail to deliver, Prowork has been the exception across hundreds of the fastest growing and most discerning companies.

Early customers like WHOOP, On Running, Fabletics, Faherty, Brooklinen, Caraway and more are already seeing meaningful impact across their businesses, including faster expansion across channels and markets, reduced operational errors, quicker month-end financial close, and fewer inventory stockouts. By replacing repetitive manual work with reliable agents, teams can spend less time fixing operational issues and more time driving strategic growth.

"I think about the impact of Prowork in three dimensions," said Dani Ragan, SVP Data & AI at Fabletics. "First, efficiency. Processes that used to take our team ten hours now take one. Second, effectiveness. Repetitive work that was done manually is now automated and far less error-prone. And third, engagement. Our teams are happier and more engaged because they're not stuck doing the same cumbersome work over and over again."

The launch of Prowork comes as companies face growing pressure to move faster and embrace new ways of working. While AI becomes a core part of how business gets done, uncertain cost structures, stalled rollouts, and unreliable outputs have created skepticism. Parabola is focused on bringing AI into ambitious companies in a way that "just works."

"With Prowork, my team can see a problem and fix it themselves," said Marie Fodness, AVP Global Operations at WHOOP. "No engineering tickets, no SQL, no waiting on other teams. Watching the team take ownership of work that used to depend on someone else has been a huge unlock."

Unlike many AI tools that operate as opaque systems, Prowork agents show their work step-by-step, allow true process experts to tweak any part of the logic, and are auditable every time they take action. With Prowork, Parabola gives teams predictable systems they can understand, trust, and improve over time.

For more information about the launch of Prowork, please visit www.parabola.io

About Parabola:

Parabola is an AI platform that helps operations and finance teams turn their messiest data processes into reliable, scalable agents. Trusted by some of the fastest growing consumer retail and ecommerce brands, Parabola frees up teams to focus on strategy, growth, and customer experience. Parabola is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York City. For more information about Parabola and its products, please visit: parabola.io or you can find Parabola on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tryparabola/.

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SOURCE Parabola