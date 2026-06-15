Parade and Steller Announce Lodi, California, as the National Winner of the "America's Favorite Small Towns 2026" Competition

The Central Valley community wins the national title for its unmatched community spirit, historic downtown, wine legacy and celebration of heritage leading up to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

NEW YORK and KIRKLAND, Wash., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parade, the iconic American media brand, and Steller, the travel platform that connects travel videos to trip planning and booking, are thrilled to announce that Lodi, California, has been named the national winner of the "America's Favorite Small Towns 2026" competition. After a nationwide search that engaged hundreds of communities and generated hundreds of thousands of votes, Lodi emerged as the champion, celebrated for its unique blend of agricultural heritage, vibrant culture and deep-rooted community pride.

Launched to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence—and to celebrate Parade's own 85th anniversary in 2026—the "America's Favorite Small Towns" initiative sought to highlight the hidden gems that define the heart of America. The competition invited tourism boards, municipalities, and residents to nominate their towns, resulting in a voting journey that initially narrowed the field to 40 finalists. From there, Parade's Editors chose 10 regional winners who were eligible for the national prize.

Regional winners include:

Northeast: East Aurora, New York; Montpelier, Vermont

Southeast: Dunedin, Florida; Rayne, Louisiana

Midwest: Galena, Illinois; LaCrosse, Wisconsin

Southwest: El Reno, Oklahoma; Silver City, New Mexico

West: Bend, Oregon; Lodi, California

"Lodi stood out not only for its world-class Zinfandel and stunning scenery but for the palpable passion of its residents," said Lisa Delaney, General Manager and Chief Content Officer of Parade. "Throughout the competition, the people of Lodi mobilized with incredible energy, showcasing why their home is a 'hidden gem' that travelers need to experience. We are honored to celebrate a community that so perfectly balances deep historical roots with a forward-thinking, welcoming spirit."

Nestled in California's Central Valley, Lodi has long been recognized as the "Zinfandel Capital of the World," a title it earned through its unique microclimate and the dedication of its multi-generational farming families. Today, Lodi is beloved for its approachable wine culture, inviting visitors to wander into tasting rooms without reservations, chat directly with winemakers, and discover more than 135 grape varietals along the way. Beyond its famous vineyards, Lodi impressed voters and judges alike with its highly walkable historic downtown, robust farmers' markets, and a commitment to preserving its culture—demonstrated by the annual Lodi Grape Festival, which has been a community staple since 1934.

"We're beyond thrilled and honestly a little blown away," says Wes Rhea, President and CEO of Visit Lodi. "This win belongs to the people of Lodi, our residents, small business owners, hospitality partners and everyone who voted and rallied their friends, families and coworkers. Lodi showed up with heart, and we're grateful Parade and Steller are shining a national spotlight on our small town and inviting the country to experience it."

As the National Winner, Lodi will receive a premier awards package, including:

National Exposure: Extensive editorial coverage across Parade and Steller platforms.

Extensive editorial coverage across Parade and Steller platforms. Bragging Rights: Usage of the official "America's Favorite Small Town 2026" Winner Badge

Usage of the official "America's Favorite Small Town 2026" Winner Badge July 4th Activation: A "Parade x Steller" event celebration at Lodi Lake on July 4th, designed to elevate the town's Independence Day festivities with interactive experiences, sponsor engagement, and media coverage.

"We created this initiative to move beyond the usual tourist destinations and shine a light on the towns that define the American experience," said Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller. "Lodi is a masterclass in how a town can leverage digital storytelling to share its authentic self with the world. We can't wait to bring the Steller community to Lodi this July to celebrate this well-deserved win."

Read more about Lodi's journey to becoming America's Favorite Small Town here, and view travel inspiration for the region, visit americasfavoritesmalltowns.parade.com.

About Parade: Parade, the premium legacy entertainment and lifestyle brand, has been enlightening, delighting, and inspiring audiences for more than 85 years. Parade is owned and operated by The Arena Group Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: AREN), a brand, data and IP company that builds, acquires and scales high-performing digital assets. Arena combines technology, storytelling, and entrepreneurship to create deep content verticals that engage passionate audiences across sports & leisure, lifestyle, and finance. Through their portfolio of owned and operated brands including Parade, TheStreet, Men's Journal, Athlon Sports, and more, they deliver trusted content and meaningful experiences to millions of users each month. Visit thearenagroup.net to learn more.

About Steller: Steller, headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., is the market-leading travel planning platform that guides travelers from inspiration to planning and booking through authentic experiences of their favorite creators. Steller's patent-pending platform distributes millions of pieces of bespoke, worldwide video content that can be found and booked on the Steller app. Learn more at www.steller.co and stellerforbusiness.com.

SOURCE Steller