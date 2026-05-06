The Weather Company and Steller Launch Contextual Travel Advertising Experience on weather.com

First-of-its-kind collaboration combines weather data and travel video, providing destinations with a powerful new distribution channel at the first moment of travel intent

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company and Steller today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that transforms local weather searches into a dynamic travel discovery engine. By integrating Steller's immersive, creator-led travel video directly into weather.com city pages, the collaboration provides travel brands and Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) a unique opportunity to influence hundreds of millions of travelers at the exact moment an out-of-town weather search signals early travel intent.

The new contextual advertising experience on weather.com, featuring authentic travel video content from Steller.

The collaboration leverages a daily digital habit – checking the forecast – to reach an audience of hundreds of millions of monthly users. By first identifying potential travelers, the platform surfaces contextual destination videos at the very start of the planning journey, before a traveler moves to search engines or social platforms.

"People turn to weather information because they are making real-world decisions," said Pete Bryant, CEO of Steller. "By combining trusted weather intelligence with immersive travel video, we're giving destinations the opportunity to influence travelers at the very first spark of intent – before they ever search or scroll."

For the next generation of travelers who prioritize social-first, authentic video over traditional search results, this collaboration redefines how destinations are discovered. It combines The Weather Company's global scale and trusted data with Steller's authentic storytelling, moving users effortlessly from a "weather check" to a booked itinerary through the Steller platform.

"People are exploring the world differently now, using social-style video as their primary discovery tool. While weather remains a top influencer of trip destinations, the forecast is just the beginning of the story," said Brennan Gerster, chief business officer and general manager, consumer, The Weather Company. "By integrating Steller's creator-driven content, we are super-serving our audience with lifestyle-driven inspiration."

Key features of the collaboration include:

Scale and Distribution: Destinations gain access to weather.com's massive audience of hundreds of millions of monthly users within a high-frequency daily behavior.

Destinations gain access to weather.com's massive audience of hundreds of millions of monthly users within a high-frequency daily behavior. Weather as a strategic signal: Steller Video will be dynamically served to users based on their identified search intent, ensuring the content surfaces in the right place at the right time on weather.com.

Steller Video will be dynamically served to users based on their identified search intent, ensuring the content surfaces in the right place at the right time on weather.com. Creator-led destination video content: Short-form travel videos from real travelers help audiences visualize a destination's vibe and build confidence in their travel decisions.

Short-form travel videos from real travelers help audiences visualize a destination's vibe and build confidence in their travel decisions. Direct path to travel planning: Steller Moments, embedded through Steller's Connect Video Players, aim to provide a frictionless transition from initial inspiration to trip booking via the Steller platform.

Now live in select markets on weather.com, the experience has the potential to expand across The Weather Channel digital properties and to additional global markets.

The collaboration creates a bi-directional ecosystem where trusted weather data and social-first travel content reinforce each other. While Steller powers discovery on weather.com, Steller's app and web users will now receive forecasts powered by The Weather Channel brand. Steller users who book travel and experiences through Steller's award-winning travel platform will also receive a trial of The Weather Channel Premium app.

For travelers, it is a personalized, super-served experience. For destinations and travel brands, it represents a new form of contextual advertising that captures attention the moment intent is formed and action is close behind.

Learn more about the collaboration and how destinations can participate at Stellerforbusiness.com/theweathercompany.

About Steller

Steller, headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., is the market-leading travel planning platform that guides travelers from inspiration to planning and booking through authentic experiences of their favorite creators. Steller's patent-pending platform distributes millions of pieces of bespoke, worldwide video content that can be found and booked on the Steller app. Learn more at www.steller.co and

stellerforbusiness.com.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

SOURCE Steller