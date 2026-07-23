Paradigm Oral Health Announces Surgeon-Led Buyback, Backed by Warburg Pincus-Led Investor Group

LINCOLN, Neb., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Oral Health ("Paradigm" or the "Company"), a leading oral surgery and digital dentistry platform, today announced a buyback of BlackRock Long Term Private Capital's ("BlackRock LTPC") ownership stake, returning majority control to its surgeons and management. The transaction is backed by a significant investment led by Warburg Pincus, in partnership with Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Sixth Street. It reinforces Paradigm's continued commitment to delivering excellent clinical care, investing in innovative technology and advanced training, expanding access through additional clinics, and preserving its surgeon-owned and surgeon-led model.

Founded in 2018 by David Rallis, DDS, MD, Paradigm has developed an industry-leading model designed to attract, support and retain best-in-class oral surgeons. Today, Paradigm operates a network of more than 170 state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, with a team of over 220 surgeons focused on delivering the highest quality of oral health care and dental implant surgery while fostering a medically-driven, patient-friendly culture of excellence.

"This is an important milestone for Paradigm and for the surgeons who have built this platform into what it is today," said Dr. David Rallis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm. "We are excited to partner with Warburg Pincus and our new investors, who understand the strength of our surgeon-owned and surgeon-led model, the quality of our clinical culture and the significant opportunity ahead. We are grateful to BlackRock LTPC for their partnership and support in helping us reach this point and are excited to continue delivering exceptional clinical care to patients across the country."

"Paradigm has built a highly differentiated, surgeon-led clinical model that combines excellent patient care with advanced education, robust clinical technology and a surgeon-first culture. We are thrilled to support Dr. Rallis and the Paradigm team in this next phase of growth," said Adam Krainson, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "This investment reflects our focus on partnering with high-quality healthcare businesses that have strong clinical foundations, meaningful growth potential and exceptional leadership teams, while providing flexible capital to support long-term growth." added José Arredondo, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. The investment is being made by the Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions Founders Fund ("WPCS FF").

Jefferies served as financial advisor to the Company and BlackRock LTPC and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to the Company. Evercore served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Warburg Pincus.

About Paradigm Oral Health

Paradigm Oral Health is one of the nation's leading organizations for oral surgery, partnering with elite oral surgeons to deliver exceptional patient care through clinical excellence, innovation and education. By combining surgeon leadership with advanced technology, operational support and a commitment to continuous learning, Paradigm is helping shape the future of the specialty while expanding access to world-class care across the United States. To learn more, visit ParadigmOralHealth.com and Pi2edu.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $105 billion in assets under management, and more than 225 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. Since inception, Warburg Pincus has invested over $20 billion in more than 190 innovative healthcare companies around the world, including Summit Health/CityMD, MB2 Dental, Modernizing Medicine, GHX, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, and Bausch + Lomb.

Warburg Pincus Capital Solutions collaborates closely with the firm's 290+ investment professionals and approximately 75 value creation executives to offer flexible, solutions-oriented capital across sectors and geographies for growth, M&A, balance sheet optimization, and shareholder liquidity. The group works together with domain experts across Warburg Pincus' global industry verticals to source and underwrite bespoke, value additive transactions. Recent investments have included DriveCentric, Cerity Partners, Excelitas Technologies, Global Eggs, MB2 Dental, Madison International Realty, MIAX, MyKaarma, Nord Security, Service Compression, and United Trust Bank.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $645 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $4 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2026. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a global investment firm with over $135 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Sixth Street uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Sixth Street Healthcare and Life Sciences invests thematically throughout the healthcare ecosystem, providing flexible capital solutions to companies addressing our most pressing healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has more than 750 team members including approximately 300 investment professionals around the world. For more information, visit www.sixthstreet.com, and follow Sixth Street on LinkedIn.

Contact

Paradigm Oral Health

Will Garin

[email protected]

Warburg Pincus

Sarah Bloom, Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Warburg Pincus LLC