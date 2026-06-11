Paradisus La Perla Becomes First Meliá Hotels International Property to Achieve WITT Certification, Elevating the Brand's Global Wellness Standard

Paradisus by Meliá is a luxury all-inclusive resort brand with beachfront properties in some of the world's most exclusive destinations, redefining the all-inclusive concept through sophistication, wellness, and destination immersion. At Paradisus by Meliá resorts, wellness is deeply personal, inviting guests to reconnect in ways that feel authentic, whether through relaxation, discovery, or cultural immersion. This philosophy comes to life through the brand's "Wellness. Designed by Destination" and Destination Inclusive® program, where wellness is integrated into every aspect of the guest journey through curated, locally inspired destination-led experiences both on and off property, movement, mindfulness, nourishment, and recovery. As a flagship wellness property for the brand's global transformation, Paradisus La Perla showcases the future direction of Paradisus resorts worldwide adapting to the new world of wellness travelers.

Paradisus La Perla expanded wellness concept fully debuted in May 2026. Located on the Riviera Maya, the 393-suite, adults-only all-inclusive resort, including 58 swim-up suites, 148 The Reserve suites, and two The Reserve Presidential Suite, combines ancestral Mayan traditions with modern longevity and recovery practices designed to support guests' physical, emotional, and mental well-being. The experience is centered around four interconnected pillars: Move, Nourish, Rest & Recover, and Mind & Connect, delivered through a structured daily Holistic Wellness Program spanning movement, mindfulness, recovery, and conscious living workshops.

Signature offerings include Red Light Yoga, Disco Spinning, Reformer Pilates by Technogym, and Breathing & Ice Plunge sessions inspired by the Wim Hof Method. The resort also features a dedicated Longevity Suite, an immersive recovery environment equipped with vibroacoustic loungers, binaural sound technology, PEMF therapy, compression recovery, and red-light treatments designed to support restorative sleep, relaxation, and cellular recovery.

The WITT certification follows a rigorous evaluation process assessing more than 100 criteria across the Five Pillars of Wellness: Healthy Eating, Holistic Healing, Nature, Movement, and Local Impact. The achievement underscores Paradisus by Meliá's commitment to creating meaningful wellness experiences that go beyond traditional offerings to foster deeper connections between guests, their wellbeing, and the destinations they visit.

"At Paradisus La Perla, every aspect of the guest experience is intentionally designed to support longevity, restoration, and meaningful connection to destination," said Rodolfo Cobos, General Manager at Paradisus La Perla. "Achieving WITT Certification marks an important milestone for the resort and reinforces our commitment to redefining luxury all-inclusive travel through thoughtful, transformative wellness experiences."

The resort's wellness offerings also include Face Space by Comfort Zone, a mindful skincare concept rooted in holistic well-being, alongside curated Wellness Plans: Calm & Rebalance, Endurance & Longevity, and Enrich & Discovery, designed to help guests personalize their stay through integrated fitness, spa, mindfulness, nutrition, destination-led cultural experiences, and in-room wellness rituals.

Paradisus La Perla's wellness ecosystem is further enhanced through partnerships with globally recognized wellness and performance brands including Technogym, Therabody, Comfort Zone, Wim Hof Method, BetterMe, SUDA, and Knesko Skin.

"At WITT, we believe the future of hospitality lies in creating meaningful, intentional experiences that support travelers' overall wellbeing. As wellness travel continues to evolve, travelers are seeking experiences that deliver measurable impact and meaningful transformation," said Robin Ruiz, Founder & CEO of WITT. "Paradisus La Perla has demonstrated a clear commitment to integrating wellness into the guest journey in an authentic and elevated way. We are proud to partner with a hotel that is setting a new benchmark for integrated wellness hospitality within the all-inclusive luxury category."

The resort's all-inclusive offering features dining across six restaurants and eight bars, 24-hour room service, a personalized mini bar, evening cocktails and snacks, Destination Concierge service for The Reserve guests throughout their stay, an immersive local cenote experience, private seasonal heated pools with a swim-up bar, an exclusive beach area, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

For deeper relaxation and renewal, Paradisus La Perla also features YHI Spa, a wellness sanctuary inspired by Mayan traditions, offering 16 treatment rooms, heated treatment cabins, a water ritual, sauna and steam room, and a healthy beverage bar.

The certification marks an important milestone for Paradisus by Meliá as the brand continues to expand wellness-focused experiences across its portfolio.

For more information, visit Paradisus La Perla or WITT Certified.

About Paradisus by Meliá:

Paradisus by Meliá is Meliá Hotels International's luxury all-inclusive brand, created for travelers seeking to reconnect with nature, the destination, and themselves. With presence in some of the most desirable locations across the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Canary Islands, and Bali, its resorts celebrate local authenticity through immersive experiences and a unique approach to wellbeing.

Guided by the Wellness Designed by Destination philosophy, the hotels integrate the traditions, rhythms, and landscapes of each location into the guest journey—from treatments inspired by ancient cultures to locally rooted culinary offerings. This philosophy comes to life at every step of the guest experience through the Destination Inclusive® program, featuring curated activities both inside and outside the resort that reveal the cultural and natural essence of each destination.

Designed for families, children, teens, and adults, Paradisus resorts offer spaces tailored to every type of traveler, including The Reserve, the premium adults-only concept featuring exclusive areas, superior suites, and concierge service as well as Family Concierge, the exclusive family-focused service offering personalized attention, dedicated spaces, and tailored amenities designed to elevate the experience for both children and parents. With resorts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Bali, Paradisus meets the growing demand for a relaxed luxury that invites guests to reconnect with culture, nature, and personal wellbeing.

More information at melia.com/Paradisus and on social media at @paradisusbymelia.

About WITT:

WITT™ (Wellness in Travel & Tourism) is a global leader in wellness certification for hotels and resorts, setting rigorous standards for properties at all stages of development. Through its certification and education programs, WITT advances wellness travel, fostering transformative experiences and positive impacts for people and the planet. For more information, visit wittcertified.com.

U.S. Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

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SOURCE Paradisus by Meliá