Paragon Financial Solutions Declares Cash Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Paragon Financial Solutions (OTC: PGNN), the parent company of Paragon Bank, has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026.

"This dividend reflects what we have built over twenty years — a bank with a strong financial foundation and a clear sense of where we are going," said Robert Shaw, President and CEO. "We do not take lightly the trust our shareholders place in us, and decisions like this one are how we honor it."

The Board's action reflects Paragon's continued earnings strength and sound capital position. As of June 30, 2026, the company reported total assets of $907.8 million, net income of $3,901,747, and regulatory capital ratios that remain well above required thresholds.

"We are growing — new markets, new relationships, new bankers who carry this culture into communities that have not yet seen what Paragon can do," Shaw added. "The fundamentals that made this dividend possible are the same ones that will carry this institution forward."

About Paragon Bank

Paragon Bank was founded in Memphis in 2005 on a single conviction: that banking should be personal, and that the people who do it should be decision-makers, not order-takers. Nearly two decades later, that conviction still governs how every banker in every one of our eight banking centers operates — in Memphis, TN, Oxford, MS, Atlanta, GA, Wilmington, NC and Jackson, TN, with a loan production office in Franklin, TN.

Paragon has been named a Best Place to Work, Best Bank to Work For, and Top Workplace eight consecutive years. This recognition reflects a culture built on the belief that if we take care of our people, our people take care of our customers — and our customers stay for life.

People you know. Solutions that work.

For more information, contact Paragon Bank at 901.273.2900, toll free at 866.504.5556, or visit bankparagon.com.

Contact: Laura Falls

[email protected]

901.322.0623

SOURCE Paragon Bank