Paragon Legal Research Finds 56% of Organizations Lack Formal AI Governance as Legal Teams Accelerate Adoption

New AI for Legal guide gives in-house teams a practical framework for moving from experimentation to intentional adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Legal, a leader in flexible legal talent solutions for in-house teams, today released AI for Legal: An Adoption Framework and Technology Guide for In-House Legal Teams, a new guide designed to help legal departments move from AI experimentation to more intentional adoption. New Paragon research based on a survey of more than 150 legal professionals finds that while AI use is becoming increasingly common across legal departments, formal governance has yet to keep pace.

Key findings from Paragon Legal's research include:

"We created this guide to help legal departments move from experimentation toward intentional adoption grounded in clear business objectives, strong governance and measurable results." —Trista Engel, CEO of Paragon Legal Post this

56% of organizations have no formal AI governance framework, while 38% have no clear owner for AI governance.

67% of in-house legal teams already use general productivity AI tools.

44% of legal teams report moderate-to-significant efficiency gains from AI.

40% of legal professionals identify data security as the single biggest barrier to AI adoption.

Legal departments face a dual challenge: adopting AI effectively within their own teams while helping their organizations navigate its broader governance, privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property and regulatory implications.

Rather than focusing on AI vendors or individual technologies, the ebook encourages legal leaders to begin with their workflows, governance responsibilities, and business objectives before evaluating tools. It introduces a practical five-step AI adoption framework covering process audits, data readiness, vendor evaluation, implementation, and measurement, while also addressing AI governance, legal-specific use cases, and the future of legal talent.

Trista Engel, CEO of Paragon Legal, shared:

"AI adoption is moving quickly, but our research shows that many organizations are still building the governance infrastructure around it. Strong governance isn't a barrier to AI adoption. It's what gives legal teams the confidence to use AI more broadly and effectively, with clear guardrails for where and how it can create value. We created this guide to help legal departments move from experimentation toward intentional adoption grounded in clear business objectives, strong governance and measurable results."

Featured perspectives throughout the ebook include legal leaders from Ironclad, Intrinsic, Cargill and ElevenLabs, among others.

The guide also examines the human side of AI readiness, including how legal departments can continue developing the judgment and professional instincts of junior lawyers as AI takes on more routine work. It emphasizes that successful AI adoption requires not only the right technology and governance, but also intentional approaches to talent development and human judgment.

"AI can create opportunities for legal teams to spend more time on work where human judgment matters most," Engel added. "The organizations that will lead in the years ahead won't necessarily be the ones adopting AI the fastest. They'll be the ones adopting it most intentionally."

AI for Legal: An Adoption Framework and Technology Guide for In-House Legal Teams is available for free download here: https://paragonlegal.com/insights/ai-for-legal-an-adoption-framework-and-technology-guide-for-in-house-legal-teams/

About Paragon Legal

Paragon Legal provides legal departments at leading corporations with high quality, flexible legal talent to help them meet changing workload demands. At the same time, Paragon offers talented attorneys and legal professionals a flexible alternative to the traditional legal career path, empowering them to achieve both professional and personal goals. Learn more at www.paragonlegal.com.

SOURCE Paragon Legal