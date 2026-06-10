PARAGON SPORTS- Specializes in NYC

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118 YEARS IN THE MAKING

Founded in 1908, Paragon Sports has outlasted economic downturns, constantly shifting consumer trends and the rise of e-commerce giants. This wasn't by accident, but by understanding one key thing better than anyone: New York City Athletes.

"There is a reason we have lasted 118 years–it's because we know this city, its athletes, its energy, its ambition. But more than that, it's because of the people who show up every single day inside this store. Our team is what makes Paragon truly special. They are athletes, runners, skiers, tennis players, campers and lifelong New Yorkers who bring a level of passion and expertise everyday. New York City doesn't settle for average, and neither do we. Every move we make is around one mission: being NYC's Best Sports Specialty Store." – Zachary Blank, CEO, Paragon Sports

A STORE BUILT FOR THE WORLD'S GREATEST SPORTS CITY

Step inside Paragon Sports today and the transformation is immediate. The store has undergone a series of build-outs designed to meet this historic moment in New York sports. The new shopping experience and the activations throughout the store surpass the idea that Paragon Sports is a retail store - it has become something more. Through immersive build-outs with a curated assortment that reflect NYC's desire to be at the forefront of customer experiences and trend.

PARAGON: NEW YORK'S OUTDOOR DESTINATION

With REI announcing its departure from New York City, Paragon Sports is ready to serve every hiker, camper, and outdoor adventurer in New York City. This is not a new role for Paragon. Paragon offers a knowledgeable team of genuine outdoors people who have logged the miles, set up the camps, and worn the gear they sell. Every fitting is done with care. That is what adventurers deserve and that is exactly what Paragon delivers.

The recently completed Merrell build-out on the second floor is just the beginning. Paragon's outdoor footwear assortment, technical apparel, and camping and hiking equipment is curated specifically for the New York adventurer someone who may be running trails in Harriman on Saturday or preparing for a backcountry trip in the Adirondacks.

"New York's outdoor community deserves a home- a place where you can find the right gear, the advice is honest, and the passion for the outdoors is genuine," said Zachary Blank, CEO of Paragon Sports.

PARAGON VOTED #1

Paragon Sports has been voted the #1 Sporting Goods Store in the United States by USA Today Readers' Choice–a reflection of the trust, loyalty, and passion that our customers have placed in them for generations.

THE STRATEGY: WINNING NEW YORK

Paragon's leadership is clear-eyed about what it takes to win in the most competitive retail market in the world. The strategy is grounded in three pillars: curated retail excellence, brand partnership depth, and people who genuinely know sport.

"Our goal is to be the Best Sports Specialty Store in NYC. However, we can only do that by being super focused on the individual sports: on being The Best Running Store in NYC, The Best Tennis Store in NYC, The Best Ski Shop in NYC, and the Best Outdoor Gear Store in NYC.

That all being said, being in NYC while the Knicks are in the finals and World Cup is here is absolutely amazing!" – Zachary Blank, CEO, Paragon Sports

ABOUT PARAGON SPORTS

Founded in 1908, Paragon Sports is New York City's premier sporting goods destination, located in the heart of Manhattan at 867 Broadway at 18th Street. For 118 years, Paragon has served the city's athletes, adventurers, and sports fans with an unrivaled assortment of performance and lifestyle product, expert staff, and an unwavering passion for sport. Paragon Sports has been voted the #1 Sporting Goods Store in the United States by USA Today Readers' Choice. For more information, visit paragonsports.com.

Media contact: Palma Blank, [email protected]