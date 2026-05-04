PARAMOUNT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

The company will conduct a conference call with a live audio webcast available on Paramount's Investors homepage at ir.paramount.com beginning at 1:45 p.m. (PT) / 4:45 p.m. (ET) on May 4.

Please visit the Paramount Investors homepage to view a letter to shareholders.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 800-715-9871 (U.S. domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) using conference ID 69697. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available on May 4 in the Events and Webcasts section of Paramount's Investors homepage.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on Paramount's Investors homepage as well.

To automatically receive Paramount's latest financial news by email, please visit the Investors homepage and subscribe to email alerts.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SHOWTIME®, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Skydance Animation, Film, Television, and Interactive/Games, and the newly established Paramount Sports Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com.

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SOURCE Paramount Skydance Corporation