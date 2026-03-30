HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces that it has received notification on March 29, 2026, regarding the exercise of share options by way of cash settlement, by Robert Jensen, CEO of Paratus Management Norway AS, member of the Board of Directors, and a primary insider (PDMR) of the Company.

For further information, please see the attached mandatory notification of trade for the primary insider.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in articles 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

[email protected]

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--mandatory-notification-of-trade-by-primary-insiders,c4328555

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