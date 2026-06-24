Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Hosts 2026 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida

Annual event brings together families, physicians, researchers, caregivers, industry partners, and those living with Duchenne and Becker to connect, share, and learn

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading U.S. non-profit driving Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy care, research, and advocacy efforts, will host its 2026 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, June 25–27. Each year, the Duchenne and Becker community convenes to learn about the latest progress in care, therapeutic developments, and connect with leading experts. Now in its 32nd year, the world's largest Duchenne and Becker gathering comes to Orlando for three days of education, engagement, and connection.

PPMD expects more than 1,000 families, researchers, clinicians, industry partners, and advocates from around the world to participate in sessions covering the latest developments in research, clinical trials, approved and emerging therapies, standards of care, and various aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1994 by a group of parents and grandparents and led by Founding President Pat Furlong, PPMD has spent more than three decades uniting the Duchenne and Becker community to drive progress in care, research, and advocacy.

PPMD Chief Executive Officer Katherine Beaverson, MS, reflected on the significance of this year's Annual Conference: "This past year has been one of both challenges and progress for the Duchenne and Becker community. Through every milestone, setback, and breakthrough, our families, advocates, clinicians, researchers, and industry partners have continued to move forward with determination and purpose. There is something incredibly powerful about coming together at PPMD's Annual Conference—to learn from one another, share experiences, celebrate progress, and strengthen the connections that drive this community forward. There is important work ahead, and I am inspired by what we can accomplish when we come together around a shared commitment to improving the lives of everyone affected by Duchenne and Becker."

PPMD is grateful to all of our industry sponsors, whose support helps make the Annual Conference possible, especially our Elite sponsors Capricor Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics, our Platinum sponsors Avidity Biosciences, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, and NS Pharma, Inc., and our Gold sponsors, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Dyne Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, Grünenthal, ITF Therapeutics, Keros Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, Inc., Solid Biosciences, Upsher-Smith, and Wave Life Sciences.

PPMD's 2026 Annual Conference agenda will feature keynote speaker Joel Wood, President and Co-Founder of the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne (FED), as well as interactive discussion panels addressing comprehensive, multi-dimensional approaches to care for Duchenne and Becker. Unique topics to this year's conference include:

Advancing research, including exon-skipping approaches, approved and investigational therapies, and the future of gene therapy.

Becker-focused programming, including lived-experience discussions, opportunities to connect with others in the Becker community, and updates on Becker-specific initiatives and emerging therapies.

Cardiac health across the lifespan, featuring expert panels on cardiac care, emerging cardiac therapies, advanced therapeutic options, and the connection between heart, lung, and neuromuscular health.

Essential elements of care throughout every stage of life, including early childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and discussions around education, transition planning, mental health, behavior, and navigating support services.

The lived experience of Duchenne and Becker, with sessions exploring family relationships, sibling perspectives, caregiving, accessibility, advocacy, employment, travel, and strategies for building meaningful and fulfilling lives.

A variety of breakout sessions and social gatherings will also be offered during PPMD's 2026 Annual Conference, encouraging attendees to create their own, unique experiences by participating in:

Special programming and peer mentorship opportunities for Newly Diagnosed Families

A dedicated track for Teens and Adults with Duchenne/Becker

Expanded Sibs Track sessions, offering a safe place for siblings to be together, talk, and open up about topics that they face

Breakout sessions according to age, covering multiple aspects of care

One-on-one private appointments with Physical and Occupational Therapists, PPMD's genetics and Duchenne Registry team, and behavior, speech, and language experts to help provide guidance on every family's unique needs

A robust Resource Fair enabling resource providers and the community to connect about practical services, research, and more

A community breakfast for Spanish-speaking families in Duchenne to share their unique experiences and foster connection

Social activities for carriers, moms and dads, grandparents, siblings, and, of course, tweens, teens, and adults with Duchenne and Becker

Fun and interactive sessions for kids

A private dinner at Disney's Animal Kingdom and performance of The Festival of the Lion King

Ahead of the Conference, all registered attendees were given access to PPMD's online Conference Hub & App to personalize their agenda and Conference experience. This year's Hub & App is sponsored by Capricor Therapeutics and offers an enhanced experience for attendees, allowing for engagement with exhibitors and access to valuable resources. AI-powered live translation will also be available for main sessions in dozens of languages, sponsored by Entrada Therapeutics and ITF Therapeutics.

Select presentations from PPMD's 2026 Annual Conference will be recorded and made available on-demand in the weeks following the live event.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)